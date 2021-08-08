10 Aug 08, 2021
Tips to
get Voluminous Hair
1. Get yourself a layered haircut! It will pump up the volume of the hair. Also, it makes hair look thick and in shape
2. Grandma’s champi is another wonder trick to get thicker hair. Massage your scalp with coconut oil. It boosts hair growth and makes it healthy
3. Shampoo your hair properly! Don’t leave the product residue behind as it can make your hair look flat and lifeless
4. Trim off those split-ends. Regular trimming can improve hair thickness
5. Stop Stressing! It is one of the main reasons for hair fall. Practice yoga and meditation to keep yourself stress-free
6. Use aloe vera gel. Gently massage it on the scalp and the length of the hair. Rinse it off after 30 minutes
7. Eat a balanced diet! Include vitamins and minerals in your meals. And say goodbye to worn-down hair
8. Crack the egg on your head! Yes, you heard it right. Beat the egg and apply it on the scalp and hair strands. It amps up the hair density
9. Make yourself a fenugreek seed drink. It increases hair growth and makes your tresses lustrous. Soak the seeds overnight and drink them the next morning
10. This is another grandma’s secret tip. Massage your hair with warm amla oil. Wash off your hair the next day
For more updates on hair care, hair and beauty, follow Pinkvilla