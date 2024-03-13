pinkvilla
MARCH 13, 2024
10 tips to upgrade your spring fashion
Image source- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Incorporate soft pastel shades like blush pink, mint green, and baby blue into your wardrobe to embrace the springtime vibe
Add Pastel Colors
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Opt for breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and lightweight knits to stay comfortable in the warmer weather
Lightweight Fabrics
Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Embrace the season by adding floral prints to your wardrobe, whether it's through dresses, tops, or accessories
Floral Prints
Image source- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Experiment with layering lightweight pieces like cardigans, denim jackets, and scarves to add dimension to your outfits without overheating
Layering
Image source- Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram
Elevate your look with statement accessories such as bold jewelry, colorful scarves, and oversized sunglasses to add interest to your outfits
Statement Accessories
Image source- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
White Sneakers
Invest in a pair of white sneakers that can be styled with various outfits, from casual to more dressy looks, for a fresh and versatile addition to your spring wardrobe
Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram
A classic trench coat is perfect for transitioning between seasons and adds a timeless elegance to any outfit
Trench Coat
Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Embrace the feminine silhouette of flowy dresses and skirts in light, airy fabrics for a breezy and effortless spring look
Flowy Dresses and Skirts
Image source- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
Get creative by mixing and matching different pieces in your wardrobe to create fresh new outfits without having to buy entirely new items
Mix and Match
Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Take stock of your basic wardrobe staples like T-shirts, jeans, and blazers, and consider updating them with fresh colors or modern silhouettes
Update Basics
