MARCH 13, 2024

10 tips to upgrade your spring fashion

Image source- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Incorporate soft pastel shades like blush pink, mint green, and baby blue into your wardrobe to embrace the springtime vibe

Add Pastel Colors

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Opt for breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and lightweight knits to stay comfortable in the warmer weather

Lightweight Fabrics

Image source- Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Embrace the season by adding floral prints to your wardrobe, whether it's through dresses, tops, or accessories

Floral Prints

Image source- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Experiment with layering lightweight pieces like cardigans, denim jackets, and scarves to add dimension to your outfits without overheating

Layering

Image source- Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram

Elevate your look with statement accessories such as bold jewelry, colorful scarves, and oversized sunglasses to add interest to your outfits

Statement Accessories

Image source- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

White Sneakers

Invest in a pair of white sneakers that can be styled with various outfits, from casual to more dressy looks, for a fresh and versatile addition to your spring wardrobe

Image source- Hania Aamir’s Instagram 

A classic trench coat is perfect for transitioning between seasons and adds a timeless elegance to any outfit

Trench Coat

Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Embrace the feminine silhouette of flowy dresses and skirts in light, airy fabrics for a breezy and effortless spring look

Flowy Dresses and Skirts

Image source- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Get creative by mixing and matching different pieces in your wardrobe to create fresh new outfits without having to buy entirely new items

Mix and Match

Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Take stock of your basic wardrobe staples like T-shirts, jeans, and blazers, and consider updating them with fresh colors or modern silhouettes 

Update Basics

