Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 27, 2024

10 Traditional attires of Mira Rajput Kapoor

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Mira looked stunning in a multicolored saree, paired with a bejeweled blue-toned sleeveless blouse. She accessorized her look with a stunning necklace

#1

Photography: Instagram@kadamajay 


The Delhi ki kudi looked effervescent in this tangerine lehenga that consisted of an extremely embellished blouse and indeed was the star apparel of the look 

#2


Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Comfort and style should go hand-in-hand and that is what Mira believes in! She looked classy in this light and comfy suit set that was equally elegant! 

#3

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Photography: Instagram@ishanzaka 

Such a stunning fit! A black saree embellished with sequins can never disappoint! 

#4

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Photography:Instagram@nupuragarwal_

Kapoor’s red saree was adorned with an embellished border and looked extremely elegant 

#5

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

#6

Her love for red seems to be unparalleled! She stunned yet again in a sharara ensemble and paired it with opulent-looking jewelry 

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Photography: Instagram@kadamajay 

Photography: Instagram@kadamajay 

The mother of two opted for a royal blue saree, which is an exquisite saree choice; she complemented her look with a V-neck blouse 

#7

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos 

The stunning diva opted for a simple and graceful yellow suit set that looked elegant and classy! 

#8

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Rajput opted for a beige embellished saree and paired it with a matching halter neck blouse; she complemented her look with stunning earrings and a cascading open hairstyle 

#9

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Mira’s pastel saree is a must-have in every desi girl’s wardrobe! She paired it with a sweetheart neckline blouse

#10

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor

Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here