Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Mira looked stunning in a multicolored saree, paired with a bejeweled blue-toned sleeveless blouse. She accessorized her look with a stunning necklace
#1
Photography: Instagram@kadamajay
The Delhi ki kudi looked effervescent in this tangerine lehenga that consisted of an extremely embellished blouse and indeed was the star apparel of the look
#2
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Comfort and style should go hand-in-hand and that is what Mira believes in! She looked classy in this light and comfy suit set that was equally elegant!
#3
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Photography: Instagram@ishanzaka
Such a stunning fit! A black saree embellished with sequins can never disappoint!
#4
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Photography:Instagram@nupuragarwal_
Kapoor’s red saree was adorned with an embellished border and looked extremely elegant
#5
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
#6
Her love for red seems to be unparalleled! She stunned yet again in a sharara ensemble and paired it with opulent-looking jewelry
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Photography: Instagram@kadamajay
Photography: Instagram@kadamajay
The mother of two opted for a royal blue saree, which is an exquisite saree choice; she complemented her look with a V-neck blouse
#7
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
The stunning diva opted for a simple and graceful yellow suit set that looked elegant and classy!
#8
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Rajput opted for a beige embellished saree and paired it with a matching halter neck blouse; she complemented her look with stunning earrings and a cascading open hairstyle
#9
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Mira’s pastel saree is a must-have in every desi girl’s wardrobe! She paired it with a sweetheart neckline blouse
#10
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Photography: Instagram@sheldon.santos
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.