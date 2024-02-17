pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10 Tripti Dimri looks for your wardrobe
Image source- tanghavri
Tripti Dimri looks glamorous in an off-white coat dress with golden buttons paired with high heels
Off-White Elegance
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri stunned fans with her floral corsetted pink bodycon dress and completed the look with minimal accessories
Floral Pink
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri looks red-hot in a satin gown and sleek straps with bold red lips paired with black heels in silver grace
Satin Red Hot
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri raises the heat among fans by sharing her stylish look in a white outfit with a plunging neckline and neat bun
White Chic Vibes
Image source- tripti_dimri
Stepping out in glamor, Tripti Dimri looks stunning in figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and minimal accessories
Glamorous Figure Hug
Image source- tripti_dimri
Bright Yellow Fire
Tripti Dimri looks fire in bright yellow dress giving casual chic vibes with a single shoulder, high slit, and cutouts
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri slayed her all-black look with an oversized embellished blazer paired with matching black boots
All Black Slay
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri sets fashion goals with her silver sequined strapless body gown with soft curls
Silver Sequined Sparkle
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri looks enchanting in a shimmery green cutout gown and criss-cross details at the back paired with black heels and open hair
Enchanting Green Glam
Image source- tripti_dimri
Tripti Dimri raises the temperature, making an impressive fashion statement with all-black outfits paired with pearl belt
All-Black Statement
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.