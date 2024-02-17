Heading 3

10 Tripti Dimri looks for your wardrobe

Image source- tanghavri

Tripti Dimri looks glamorous in an off-white coat dress with golden buttons paired with high heels

Off-White Elegance

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri stunned fans with her floral corsetted pink bodycon dress and completed the look with minimal accessories

Floral Pink

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri looks red-hot in a satin gown and sleek straps with bold red lips paired with black heels in silver grace

Satin Red Hot

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri raises the heat among fans by sharing her stylish look in a white outfit with a plunging neckline and neat bun

White Chic Vibes

Image source- tripti_dimri

Stepping out in glamor, Tripti Dimri looks stunning in figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and minimal accessories

Glamorous Figure Hug

Image source- tripti_dimri

Bright Yellow Fire

Tripti Dimri looks fire in bright yellow dress giving casual chic vibes with a single shoulder, high slit, and cutouts

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri slayed her all-black look with an oversized embellished blazer paired with matching black boots

All Black Slay

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri sets fashion goals with her silver sequined strapless body gown with soft curls

Silver Sequined Sparkle

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri looks enchanting in a shimmery green cutout gown and criss-cross details at the back paired with black heels and open hair

Enchanting Green Glam

Image source- tripti_dimri

Tripti Dimri raises the temperature, making an impressive fashion statement with all-black outfits paired with pearl belt 

All-Black Statement

