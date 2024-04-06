Heading 3

10 Types of Fashion Styles

Image source- Freepik

Young men and women opt for effortlessly street-style dressing with affordable clothes like shirts, t-shirts, jeans, skirts, etc that represent their unique style

Street Style

Image source- Freepik

Look well-dressed for workplaces, funerals, or religious events with formal styles paired with tie, accessories, and proper footwear

Formal Style

Image source- Freepik

This old and golden fashion style is perfect for people who love embracing old-style like baggy pants or Flannel shirts

Vintage

Image source- Freepik

Look chic and classy with bohemian dressing that is all about feathers, sea shells, threads, and fabrics, perfect for representing free-spirit

Bohemian

Image source- Freepik

Every country's ethnic style is different. In India, it’s all about kurta-pajama and lehenga choli paired with traditional jewelry

Ethnic

Image source- Freepik

Sporty

Activewear like pajamas, jerseys, tracksuits, and sports shoes are now considered a fashion representing the stylish and comfy look

Image source- Freepik

The artsy fashion style represents your unique taste paired with mixing different prints and statement jewelry

Artsy

Image source- Freepik

Say goodbye to bright colors and opt for black or crimson red color outfits for a dark, mysterious, and smokey look

Gothic

Image source- Freepik

Opt for comfortable outfits like denims, paired with t-shirts or shirts for meeting with friends, or going shopping

Casual

Image source- Freepik

This loud dressing style is typically opted by band members and includes leather jackets, boots, colored hairstyles, and piercings 

Punk

