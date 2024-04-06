Heading 3
10 Types of Fashion Styles
Image source- Freepik
Young men and women opt for effortlessly street-style dressing with affordable clothes like shirts, t-shirts, jeans, skirts, etc that represent their unique style
Street Style
Image source- Freepik
Look well-dressed for workplaces, funerals, or religious events with formal styles paired with tie, accessories, and proper footwear
Formal Style
Image source- Freepik
This old and golden fashion style is perfect for people who love embracing old-style like baggy pants or Flannel shirts
Vintage
Image source- Freepik
Look chic and classy with bohemian dressing that is all about feathers, sea shells, threads, and fabrics, perfect for representing free-spirit
Bohemian
Image source- Freepik
Every country's ethnic style is different. In India, it’s all about kurta-pajama and lehenga choli paired with traditional jewelry
Ethnic
Image source- Freepik
Sporty
Activewear like pajamas, jerseys, tracksuits, and sports shoes are now considered a fashion representing the stylish and comfy look
Image source- Freepik
The artsy fashion style represents your unique taste paired with mixing different prints and statement jewelry
Artsy
Image source- Freepik
Say goodbye to bright colors and opt for black or crimson red color outfits for a dark, mysterious, and smokey look
Gothic
Image source- Freepik
Opt for comfortable outfits like denims, paired with t-shirts or shirts for meeting with friends, or going shopping
Casual
Image source- Freepik
This loud dressing style is typically opted by band members and includes leather jackets, boots, colored hairstyles, and piercings
Punk
