Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Ishita Gupta 

Fashion

December 11, 2023

10 types of hats you must have

Image: Pexels 

Similarly known as newsboy cap it comprises eight panels and a stitched button on top

Apple Cap

Image: Pexels 

Indulge the moment at the sunny seaside with this chic hat 

Beach Hats

Image: Pexels 

Both men and women can incredibly slay this hats with a classic jeans and T shirts

Baseball cap

Image: Pexels 

Available in different materials this hats gives a sophisticated French touch to your look 

Berets 

Image: Pexels 

Ace the chilly winter days with this simple yet cute hat

Beanie

Image: Pexels 

Elevate your style game cool and sassy piece 

Boho Hats

Image: Pexels 

Originated in Ireland, it's became can popular style statement of today 

Bucket hat

Image: Pexels 

Opt for this field or military cap to look phenomenal at casual occasions 

Field cap

Image: Pexels 

Worn by Al Pacino in the Godfather movie, for gaming or horse riding this hat is exceptional 

Homburg Hat

Image: Pexels 

Blended in western and outback style this classic hats is suitable for different types of occasions and weather 

Gambler Hats

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here