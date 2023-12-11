pinkvilla
10 types of hats you must have
Image: Pexels
Similarly known as newsboy cap it comprises eight panels and a stitched button on top
Apple Cap
Image: Pexels
Indulge the moment at the sunny seaside with this chic hat
Beach Hats
Both men and women can incredibly slay this hats with a classic jeans and T shirts
Baseball cap
Image: Pexels
Available in different materials this hats gives a sophisticated French touch to your look
Berets
Image: Pexels
Ace the chilly winter days with this simple yet cute hat
Beanie
Image: Pexels
Elevate your style game cool and sassy piece
Boho Hats
Image: Pexels
Originated in Ireland, it's became can popular style statement of today
Bucket hat
Image: Pexels
Opt for this field or military cap to look phenomenal at casual occasions
Field cap
Image: Pexels
Worn by Al Pacino in the Godfather movie, for gaming or horse riding this hat is exceptional
Homburg Hat
Image: Pexels
Blended in western and outback style this classic hats is suitable for different types of occasions and weather
Gambler Hats
