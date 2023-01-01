pinkvilla
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 22 , 2023
10 types of jeans for women's wardrobe
It looks sleek and goes perfectly with a crop top
Skinny Jeans
It is tighter at the waist and hangs loose on your thighs
Boyfriend Jeans
It is not only comfy but stylish and looks great with solid round-neck tees
Straight Jeans
It is flared at the bottom but looks straight across the thighs and ankles
Boot Cut Jeans
It is one of those comfortable jeans to wear that fits almost every body type
High Rise Jeans
Wearing torn jeans is in trend and has become super famous among girls
Ripped Jeans
With many pockets, cargo jeans are comfy and stylish to wear on an occasion
Cargo Jeans
You can wear it when going on a picnic or running a quick errand
Capri Jeans
It can be a more comfortable and more relaxed fit when compared to boot-cut jeans
Wide Leg Jeans
It is one of the current fashion trends and delivers a comfy style statement
Jogger Jeans
