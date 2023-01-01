Heading 3

NOVEMBER 22 , 2023

10 types of jeans for women's wardrobe

Image: Pexels 

It looks sleek and goes perfectly with a crop top

Skinny Jeans

Image: Pexels 

It is tighter at the waist and hangs loose on your thighs

Boyfriend Jeans

Image: Pexels 

It is not only comfy but stylish and looks great with solid round-neck tees

Straight Jeans

Image: Pexels 

It is flared at the bottom but looks straight across the thighs and ankles

Boot Cut Jeans

Image: Pexels 

It is one of those comfortable jeans to wear that fits almost every body type

High Rise Jeans

Image: Pexels 

Wearing torn jeans is in trend and has become super famous among girls

 Ripped Jeans

Image: Pexels 

With many pockets, cargo jeans are comfy and stylish to wear on an occasion

Cargo Jeans

Image: Pexels 

You can wear it when going on a picnic or running a quick errand

Capri Jeans

Image: Pexels 

It can be a more comfortable and more relaxed fit when compared to boot-cut jeans 

 Wide Leg Jeans

Image: Pexels 

It is one of the current fashion trends and delivers a comfy style statement

Jogger Jeans

