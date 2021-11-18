Nov 18, 2021
Entertainment
10 Unknown facts about Neha Bhasin
Author: Rishika Shah
Born on November 18, 1982, Neha Bhasin had won an award in singing at the age of 9(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Childhood Hobby
The singing sensation had shot to fame with her Bollywood playback debut through the song, Kuch Khaas Hai from the movie, Fashion
Rise To Fame(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Multilingual Singer
Neha Bhasin is a multilingual singer. Along with Bollywood, she has sung songs for Tamil and Telugu music industries(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Neha is also an avid dancer and has learned dancing from Shiamak Davar’s dance academy
Dancing Skills(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
She was a part of an all-girls band called Viva that also included Anushka Manchanda. The band was mentioned by the Limca Book of Records for having an audience above 50,000 for their first concert
Girl Band(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Neha was once asked to get down from the stage while performing because she was wearing shorts
Struggles(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Neha Bhasin has shared her horrendous experience of being sexually assaulted by Anu Malik when she was 21
Controversies(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Neha walked down the aisle with music composer Sameer Uddin in a hush-hush wedding at Tuscany, Italy in 2017
Marital Life(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Neha shared that she knew her husband since they were teenagers but never connected back then. Music had brought them together after years
Love Via Music(Image: Neha Bhasin Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Janhvi & Khushi The best travel mates