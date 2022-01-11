Fashion

10 Vibrant saree looks of Madhuri Dixit

Regal Red Saree

Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has always managed to wow us with her simple and elegant looks in sarees

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Maroon Chiffon Saree

Madhuri Dixit can easily brighten any gloomy day in this vibrant saree look

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Sheer Saree

Flaunting her red lips and glam makeup, she looked expensive in her floral detailed sheer saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Tie Dye Saree

She decked up in a pretty Fuschia saree by Akansha Gajria that featured tie-dye detail

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Embroidered Saree

This gorgeous saree by Ritu Kumar was in a neutral colour and featured heavy golden embellishments and embroidery on it

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Black Saree

She looked ravishing in her black see-through drape that featured silver and black sequins embroidered in stripes and patterns

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Silk Saree

Her blush pink silk saree is a perfect pick for a wedding ceremony

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Floral Saree

The actress opted for an exquisite pastel pink saree by Anita Dongre that bore intricate floral embellishments throughout and gave a feminine touch

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Brocade Saree

She looked beyond beautiful in her brown brocade saree that she teamed up with a cream sleeveless blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Golden Silk Drape

Embracing the Marathi mulgi in her, Madhuri wore this quintessential traditional silk saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

