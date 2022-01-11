Fashion
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 11, 2022
10 Vibrant saree looks of Madhuri Dixit
Regal Red Saree
Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has always managed to wow us with her simple and elegant looks in sarees
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Maroon Chiffon Saree
Madhuri Dixit can easily brighten any gloomy day in this vibrant saree look
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Sheer Saree
Flaunting her red lips and glam makeup, she looked expensive in her floral detailed sheer saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Tie Dye Saree
She decked up in a pretty Fuschia saree by Akansha Gajria that featured tie-dye detail
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Embroidered Saree
This gorgeous saree by Ritu Kumar was in a neutral colour and featured heavy golden embellishments and embroidery on it
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Black Saree
She looked ravishing in her black see-through drape that featured silver and black sequins embroidered in stripes and patterns
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Silk Saree
Her blush pink silk saree is a perfect pick for a wedding ceremony
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Floral Saree
The actress opted for an exquisite pastel pink saree by Anita Dongre that bore intricate floral embellishments throughout and gave a feminine touch
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Brocade Saree
She looked beyond beautiful in her brown brocade saree that she teamed up with a cream sleeveless blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Golden Silk Drape
Embracing the Marathi mulgi in her, Madhuri wore this quintessential traditional silk saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria in stunning lehengas