10 Ways to get Korean glass skin Sep 02, 2021
Double cleansing! The trick is to use an oil-based cleanser first and wash your face. Follow it up with a water-based cleanser
The next step is to exfoliate your skin. It deeply cleans the pores of the skin and removes dust, oil and impurities
Tone your skin! It helps to maintain the appropriate pH level of the skin. Use a mild, non-alcoholic toner that closes the pores and softens the skin
Essence is the fundamental part of the K-beauty skincare routine. It is lightweight and has a watery consistency. It acts as a layer between the toner and serum
Essence gives a glowing appearance to the skin. The reason being that its main ingredient is water which keeps the skin super hydrated all the time
Most importantly, it facilitates better absorption of all the products that are applied on the skin and nourishes it thoroughly
After this, apply the serum to your face. If you thought serums are just for hydrating your skin then you are sadly mistaken
The serums give you an even skin tone, reduce fine lines and make your skin plumpy fresh
Next, moisturise your skin using a water-based moisturiser that is super light and glides smoothly onto the skin
Say goodbye to dark circles by using an eye cream with hydraulic acid. It helps to soothe and nourish the under-eye area
Sunblock is a must. Not only when you step out in the sun but also while working in front of the computer screen
The last step is to use a hydrating face mask which helps to soothe the skin, retain and replenish moisture
