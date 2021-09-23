sept 23, 2021
10 Ways to Look Great Without Makeup
For fresh-looking skin, exfoliate your skin 2-3 times a week. Massage the scrub gently in circular strokes and rinse off
Rub ice on your face for a glow from within. Always wrap the ice cube in a cotton cloth and then apply it to your face to tighten the skin pores
Apply serum on your face. It is laden with active ingredients that improve skin texture, nourish and lends a dewy-soft look
For lustrous, glowing skin, apply a lightweight moisturiser as a highlighter. It does the trick
Want to get a rosy natural glow? Make it a point to do some light exercise before you head out. It boosts blood circulation in the body and makes skin look fresh
While you take care of your face, don’t forget the lips. Gently exfoliate it once a week using a toothbrush
You can make a DIY lip scrub using sugar and olive oil and scrub it on your lips. After rinsing it, apply a tinted lip balm over your lips
Draw attention to your eyes without using mascara with a lash curler. You can even define your lashes using petroleum jelly
Don’t dare to skip SPF even when you are indoors. It prevents premature ageing and protects skin from harsh UV rays
Dab facial oil over your face. It seals off the moisturiser and deeply hydrates the skin
