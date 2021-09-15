10
Ways to Straighten Hair Sep 15, 2021
Naturally
Often it is said, not to brush your hair while it is wet. But you can take small sections of your hair, at a time, and use a wide-tooth comb to straighten it a bit
Milk is a natural straightener. After washing your hair, use your fingers to gently coat each strand with the milk. Wash it after a while
Pin up your hair by making smaller partitions while it’s slightly damp and leave it overnight
Say goodbye to frizzy hair by applying a mixture of aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Rinse it after an hour with a mild shampoo
Apply apple cider vinegar by diluting it in water after shampooing your hair
An egg mask is the best way to get shiny straight hair. Crack 2 eggs and beat them in a bowl. Rinse it off with your regular shampoo after 10 minutes
Whip up a mixture of coconut milk and cornstarch. Leave it for an hour. Rinse it off with a mild shampoo
Banana & honey paste can render straightening benefits. For this make a paste of one ripe banana and add a tbsp of honey to it
Apply almond oil on your hair every night before you sleep. It nourishes the hair and prevents frizz
Always try to towel-dry your hair. Pat the towel gently to absorb excess moisture. Never rub your hair roughly as it can cause frizziness
For more updates on hair care and beauty, follow Pinkvilla