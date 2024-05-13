Heading 3
pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
may 13, 2024
10 ways to style bodycon dress
Image - Freepik
Slip into a classy mini bodycon dress for a breezy look perfect for warm weather days
Chic mini
Image - Freepik
Turn heads on date night with a sultry cutout dress that flaunts just the right amount of skin
Sultry cutouts
Image - Freepik
If you have a black bodycon dress style it with white sneakers and hair accessories
Classic black and white
Image - Freepik
Pair your bodycon dress with a cool blazer and sneakers to dress up for a casual occasion
Smart casual look
Image - Freepik
Avoid plain looks and experiment with prints like checkerboard or tiger for a trendy look
Printed look
Image - Freepik
Opt for a neutral-toned bodycon dress paired with hoops, chains, and strappy heels for a touch of elegance
Pair it with classy accessories
Image - Freepik
Bouncy waves
When in doubt, wear a bodycon dress with oversized sunglasses and add bouncy waves to your hair
Image - Freepik
Dress up in a sexy bodycon dress and pair it with some sassy boots for a badass look
Sassy boots
Image - Freepik
Slip into a printed or textured long bodycon dress either in a bold hue or eye-catching print, enough to turn heads
Textured look
Image - Freepik
Wear a sultry bodycon dress by pairing it with chunky sports sneakers for a stylish vibe
Casual cook
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.