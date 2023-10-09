pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
OCTOBER 9TH, 2023
10 ways to
tie a scarf
Image Source: Pexels
This style is ideal for keeping you warm in chilly winter
Cowl scarf
Image Source: Pexels
To get this style tie a knot on one side of the scarf followed by another, and after that join the loose end together
The knotted necklace
Image Source: Pexels
Double loop
Loop your beautiful scarf twice to ace any casual outing
Image Source: Pexels
Coil your favorite scarf around your neck and make both sides of the fabric visible to obtain this look
Two-sided style
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for this easiest way to style your scarf to fetch a classy and elegant look
Classic Shawl
Image Source: Pexels
Style your scarf by making a coil with a long end putting each end through it and making it tight
The false knot
Image Source: Pexels
Create this look by taking the scarf's end up and over the neck loop.
Rolled coil
Image Source: Pexels
Wrap your scarf around the neck twice and tuck in the loose ends to attain this look
Turtleneck
Image Source: Pexels
Simply slay any look by styling your scarf this way
Tie loop
Image Source: Pexels
It's a stunning way to hold your scarf. Just make a braid with a long scarf and wrap it around your neck
Braid scarf
