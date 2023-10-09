Heading 3

10 ways to 
tie a scarf

Image Source: Pexels 

This style is ideal for keeping you warm in chilly winter

Cowl scarf

Image Source: Pexels 

To get this style tie a knot on one side of the scarf followed by another, and after that join the loose end together

The knotted necklace 

Image Source: Pexels 

Double loop

Loop your beautiful scarf twice to ace any casual outing

Image Source: Pexels 

Coil your favorite scarf around your neck and make both sides of the fabric visible to obtain this look 

Two-sided style 

Image Source: Pexels 

Opt for this easiest way to style your scarf to fetch a classy and elegant look 

Classic Shawl

Image Source: Pexels 

Style your scarf by making a coil with a long end putting each end through it and making it tight

The false knot

Image Source: Pexels 

Create this look by taking the scarf's end up and over the neck loop.

Rolled coil

Image Source: Pexels 

Wrap your scarf around the neck twice and tuck in the loose ends to attain this look 

Turtleneck

Image Source: Pexels 

Simply slay any look by styling your scarf this way

Tie loop

Image Source: Pexels 

It's a stunning way to hold your scarf. Just make a braid with a long scarf and wrap it around your neck

Braid scarf

