may 22, 2024
10 wedding outfits ft. Bollywood stars
Image source- kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani looks stunning in a yellow velvet lehenga with a plunging square neckline sleeveless blouse and heavy necklace, making it the perfect trendy outfit
Kiara Advani
Image source- janhvikapoor
Ditch lehenga and opt for a glamorous peach net saree draped with a matching sleeveless design blouse and a parted bun, creating a unique wedding look
Janhvi Kapoor
Image source-kareenakapoorkhan
Apart from a lehenga or saree, you can also go for a shimmery full-length dress like Kareena’s with a golden dupatta and statement neckpiece, offering a fresh wedding look
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image source- kritisanon
Kriti Sanon’s outfit looks like a perfect ethnic fashion inspiration for your wedding look in a dark blue lehenga with a bodycon fit and tie-up detailing in the back
Kriti Sanon
Image source- aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black and silver lehenga, finishing her look with a veil and long hair, perfect for those seeking a statement wedding outfit
Alia Bhatt
Image source- ananyapanday
Ananya Panday opt for a multi-colored lehenga with a beautiful maangtika, perfect for a stylish wedding outfit
Ananya Panday
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks dreamy in a pastel pink sequin lehenga, complementing her look with a bun with few strands loose
Image source- katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in an ivory lehenga and a beautiful neckpiece, finishes her look with an open and beautiful smile, perfect for a graceful wedding look
Katrina Kaif
Image source- deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone looks all glam up in a red saree with amazing jewelry and gajra in her hair, perfect for a traditional and stylish wedding look
Deepika Padukone
Image source- parineetichopra
Parineeti Chopra looks amazing in her all-black traditional dress, making it an unconventional wedding outfit
Parineeti Chopra
