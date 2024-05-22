Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

may 22, 2024

10 wedding outfits ft. Bollywood stars

Image source- kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a yellow velvet lehenga with a plunging square neckline sleeveless blouse and heavy necklace, making it the perfect trendy outfit

Kiara Advani

Image source- janhvikapoor

Ditch lehenga and opt for a glamorous peach net saree draped with a matching sleeveless design blouse and a parted bun, creating a unique wedding look

Janhvi Kapoor

Image source-kareenakapoorkhan

Apart from a lehenga or saree, you can also go for a shimmery full-length dress like Kareena’s with a golden dupatta and statement neckpiece, offering a fresh wedding look

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image source- kritisanon

Kriti Sanon’s outfit looks like a perfect ethnic fashion inspiration for your wedding look in a dark blue lehenga with a bodycon fit and tie-up detailing in the back

Kriti Sanon

Image source- aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black and silver lehenga, finishing her look with a veil and long hair, perfect for those seeking a statement wedding outfit

Alia Bhatt

Image source- ananyapanday

Ananya Panday opt for a multi-colored lehenga with a beautiful maangtika, perfect for a stylish wedding outfit

Ananya Panday

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks dreamy in a pastel pink sequin lehenga, complementing her look with a bun with few strands loose

Image source- katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in an ivory lehenga and a beautiful neckpiece, finishes her look with an open and beautiful smile, perfect for a graceful wedding look

Katrina Kaif

Image source- deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone looks all glam up in a red saree with amazing jewelry and gajra in her hair, perfect for a traditional and stylish wedding look

Deepika Padukone

Image source- parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra looks amazing in her all-black traditional dress, making it an unconventional wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra

