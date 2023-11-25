pinkvilla
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
10 winter fashion tips to look stylish
Image: Pexels
Wear at least three layers where the base could be a silk underwear, the middle layer can be a thick fleece and outer layer should be a coat or blazer
Three Layers
Image: Pexels
Keep your clothes tight-fitted so that it prevent wind chill and keep your warm
Tight fit
Image: Pexels
Prefer wearing a long coat on cold days. Cropped puffers might be trendy, but you need to keep your entire torso covered
Long Coats
Image: Pexels
You can opt for a knitted pullover paired with a knee-length pencil skirt. You can wear a belt to balance the look
Sweater on Skirt
Image: Pexels
Moisture-wicking wool keeps you warm and dry all day. If you find wool itchy, consider light-weight and soft wool
Invest in Wool
Image: Pexels
Cotton is an amazing, breathable material, but it holds a lot of water, making it less ideal for winter weather
Avoid Cotton
Image: Pexels
If you wear the same winter coat every day, you can switch things up with a variety of scarves, hats, and gloves
Accessories
Image: Pexels
Before winter, take your favorite boots to a shoe repair shop to get them re-heeled and weatherized.
Weatherproof Shoes
Image: Pexels
Look out for the latest boot trends, and add an off-the-moment style to your wardrobe for an instant update
Trendy Boot
Image: Pexels
You can style your look with a trendy scarf, draped cardigan and donning a perfect belt for your outfit
Scarf, Drape and Belt
