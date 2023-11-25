Heading 3

10 winter fashion tips to look stylish

Wear at least three layers where the base could be a silk underwear, the middle layer can be a thick fleece and outer layer should be a coat or blazer

Three Layers

Keep your clothes tight-fitted so that it prevent wind chill and keep your warm

Tight fit

Prefer wearing a long coat on cold days. Cropped puffers might be trendy, but you need to keep your entire torso covered

Long Coats

You can opt for a knitted pullover paired with a knee-length pencil skirt. You can wear a belt to balance the look

Sweater on Skirt

Moisture-wicking wool keeps you warm and dry all day. If you find wool itchy, consider light-weight and soft wool

 Invest in Wool

Cotton is an amazing, breathable material, but it holds a lot of water, making it less ideal for winter weather 

Avoid Cotton

If you wear the same winter coat every day, you can switch things up with a variety of scarves, hats, and gloves 

Accessories 

Before winter, take your favorite boots to a shoe repair shop to get them re-heeled and weatherized.

Weatherproof Shoes

Look out for the latest boot trends, and add an off-the-moment style to your wardrobe for an instant update

Trendy Boot

You can style your look with a trendy scarf, draped cardigan and donning a perfect belt for your outfit

Scarf, Drape and Belt

