10 Winter looks served by Alia Bhatt
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 9, 2021
Multi-coloured cardigan
Alia looked incredibly stylish in a multi-coloured cropped cardigan that she wore with a smock top and high-waist jeans
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Black sweater
She kept things cosy and warm in a black pull-over sweater that she wore with black jeans
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Woollen shawl
To enjoy the winter outdoors, she layered her printed puffer jacket with a cape-style shawl and kept herself cosy!
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Cropped jacket
For one of her airport looks, Bhatt decked up in flared denim pants, a white tank top and a cropped white jacket
Credits: Pinkvilla
Sporty bomber jacket
She kept things stylish in a sporty bomber jacket and dual-toned casual bottoms
Credits: Pinkvilla
Blazer dress
For an ultra chic look, she picked out a wrap-style blazer dress and paired it with knee-high leather boots
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
Puffer jacket
To beat the chilly weather, she bundled up in an olive green puffer jacket with a hoodie
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
At the airport, she was seen wearing a black tank top with matching leggings and a dusky pink trench coat with voluminous sleeves
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
Trench coat
Denim blazer
She made a cool case for a denim blazer with prints by wearing this outfit at the runway
Credits: Pinkvilla
Long hooded jacket
To enjoy the cold weather without feeling the chills, she bundled up in a long hooded puffer jacket
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
