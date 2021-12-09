10 Winter looks served by Alia Bhatt

DEC 9, 2021

Multi-coloured cardigan

Alia looked incredibly stylish in a multi-coloured cropped cardigan that she wore with a smock top and high-waist jeans

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Black sweater

She kept things cosy and warm in a black pull-over sweater that she wore with black jeans

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

Woollen shawl 

To enjoy the winter outdoors, she layered her printed puffer jacket with a cape-style shawl and kept herself cosy!

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Cropped jacket

For one of her airport looks, Bhatt decked up in flared denim pants, a white tank top and a cropped white jacket

Credits: Pinkvilla

Sporty bomber jacket

She kept things stylish in a sporty bomber jacket and dual-toned casual bottoms

Credits: Pinkvilla

Blazer dress

For an ultra chic look, she picked out a wrap-style blazer dress and paired it with knee-high leather boots

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Puffer jacket

To beat the chilly weather, she bundled up in an olive green puffer jacket with a hoodie

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

At the airport, she was seen wearing a black tank top with matching leggings and a dusky pink trench coat with voluminous sleeves

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

Trench coat

Denim blazer

She made a cool case for a denim blazer with prints by wearing this outfit at the runway

Credits: Pinkvilla

Long hooded jacket

To enjoy the cold weather without feeling the chills, she bundled up in a long hooded puffer jacket

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

