Nov 12, 2021

FASHION

10 Winter looks served by Shanaya Kapoor

Author: Neenaz 

From cosy sweaters to edgy cardigans, Shanaya Kapoor’s winter wardrobe is all things chic and flirty!

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya loves to layer up her casual jeans and top with a stylish denim jacket to beat the cold

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

And she can also handle the cool weather pretty well in a bright yellow cropped cardigan

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

At home, she likes to keep things warm and fun in an oversized Drew hoodie

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For all those not-so-cold days, a striped ribbed sweater remains her go-to pick

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

To keep things chic and edgy, she loves to put on a single-breasted oversized blazer over her denim shorts and a white strappy top

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

And a notched lapel brown blazer with gathered sleeves at the cuffs is also her favourite pick

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star kid loves to keep things cosy yet fashionable in a maroon checkered woollen blazer, a black sweater and burgundy leather shorts

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

During the winter nights, she prefers to beat the cold in a white puffer jacket, a ribbed turtleneck sweater and a newsboy cap

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

A sporty colour-blocked bomber jacket also finds a special place in her winter closet

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

