Nov 12, 2021
FASHION
10 Winter looks served by Shanaya Kapoor
Author: Neenaz
From cosy sweaters to edgy cardigans, Shanaya Kapoor’s winter wardrobe is all things chic and flirty!Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya loves to layer up her casual jeans and top with a stylish denim jacket to beat the coldCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
And she can also handle the cool weather pretty well in a bright yellow cropped cardiganCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
At home, she likes to keep things warm and fun in an oversized Drew hoodieCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For all those not-so-cold days, a striped ribbed sweater remains her go-to pickCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
To keep things chic and edgy, she loves to put on a single-breasted oversized blazer over her denim shorts and a white strappy topCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
And a notched lapel brown blazer with gathered sleeves at the cuffs is also her favourite pickCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid loves to keep things cosy yet fashionable in a maroon checkered woollen blazer, a black sweater and burgundy leather shortsCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
During the winter nights, she prefers to beat the cold in a white puffer jacket, a ribbed turtleneck sweater and a newsboy capCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
A sporty colour-blocked bomber jacket also finds a special place in her winter closetCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Top 10 raunchy looks of Kendall Jenner