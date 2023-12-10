pinkvilla
Mohit K Dixit
Fashion
December 10, 2023
10 winter looks to try
Image: Pexels
You can wear a turtleneck pullover and a matching winter cap to ace your look this season
#1
Image: Pexels
Wear a woolen black top and layer it with a black jacket. You can compliment the look with a cap
#2
Image: Pexels
Pair your blue jeans with a baggy white jacket and a red woolen scarf. Ace the look with your favorite cap and goggles
#3
Image: Pexels
Wear a long, wheatish woolen jacket with a pair of black trousers. Compliment your look with black gloves and boots
#4
Image: Pexels
Add layering to your outfit as much as you can. Wear a fit sweater and carry a white t-shirt. You can complete the look with an open shirt and a long coat
#5
Image: Pexels
Carry a long coat attached with a fur cap and compliment it with a matching cap, handbag, and long boots
#6
Image: Pexels
A beige overcoat on a black turtle neck sweater is an evergreen combination to wear
#7
Image: Pexels
Styling your pair of jeans with a jacket and a sweatshirt also looks cool
#8
Image: Pexels
Donning a fur jacket will not only protect you from winter but also upgrade your style statement
#9
Image: Pexels
Adding a scarf while wearing a long coat looks effortlessly stylish and exquisite
#10
