Mohit K Dixit 

December 10, 2023

10 winter looks to try

Image: Pexels 

You can wear a turtleneck pullover and a matching winter cap to ace your look this season 

#1

Image: Pexels 

Wear a woolen black top and layer it with a black jacket. You can compliment the look with a cap

#2

Image: Pexels 

Pair your blue jeans with a baggy white jacket and a red woolen scarf. Ace the look with your favorite cap and goggles

#3

Image: Pexels 

Wear a long, wheatish woolen jacket with a pair of black trousers. Compliment your look with black gloves and boots 

#4

Image: Pexels 

Add layering to your outfit as much as you can. Wear a fit sweater and carry a white t-shirt. You can complete the look with an open shirt and a long coat 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Carry a long coat attached with a fur cap and compliment it with a matching cap, handbag, and long boots

#6

Image: Pexels 

A beige overcoat on a black turtle neck sweater is an evergreen combination to wear

#7 

Image: Pexels 

Styling your pair of jeans with a jacket and a sweatshirt also looks cool

#8

Image: Pexels 

Donning a fur jacket will not only protect you from winter but also upgrade your style statement

#9

Image: Pexels 

Adding a scarf while wearing a long coat looks effortlessly stylish and exquisite

#10

