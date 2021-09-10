11 Best airport looks of Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport looks are everything fun and fab but majorly sassy and classy
Even her casual looks have a not-so-basic twist with her unique styling game. She looked amazing here in a checkered print shirt and blue jeans styled up with red lipstick, black sunglasses and white shoes
Hopping on the denim on denim trend, Bebo nailed her airport look wearing baggy jeans and a patch-worked denim jacket teamed with a striped tee. Her street core style looked fabulous!
We also love how she keeps her look cosy and casual donning a pair of converse sneakers with the printed red PJ’s
Apart from her basic street core looks, the diva doesn’t shy away from sporting edgy looks to the airport that make sure all eyes are on her. The neon shoes here was one such tasteful fashion move
If you want to keep your look effortlessly chic and luxe, then take cues from Bebo to ace monotone dressing
Her boss-lady look in black and white was elevated with her bright red lips, white manicure and dark sunglasses
Kareena’s style tip to ace airport dressing is to pick cool accessories that’ll steal the show. She teamed her casual look with a hat giving a vacay vibe to the all-black look
Bright red lips and dark sunglasses are always a must in Kareena’s airport style lookbook
We absolutely love her stunning look here in a black bodycon slit dress that she teamed with red-rimmed aviators and black bag and matching shoes
Her ethnic looks to the airport also speak the language of fashion in comfort and style