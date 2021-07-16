11 July 16, 2021
Bollywood divas who love fun prints
1. Ananya Panday’s printed co-ord set is the perfect outfit for summers. The baggy pants and oversized shirt gives a breezy yet bold look
2. Sara Ali Khan’s mini dress was adorned in two different types of colourful prints that were separated by a floral belt that was cinched at her waist
3. Alia Bhatt looked like an absolute charmer as she stepped out in a graphic printed blazer, worn over a simple crop top, paired with striking red flared pants
4. Tara Sutaria’s baby pink and navy blue printed co-ord set featuring a tight-fit skirt and jacket was the perfect mix of modish and retro
5. Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to slay in any trend. Her linear printed maxi dress made for the perfect brunch wear
6. Jacqueline Fernandez’s body-hugging dress looked like a work of modern art featuring joyful colours
7. The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor looked like a beautiful starry night in this sheer, cape-sleeved gown
8. Kriti Sanon’s geometrically printed dress was all things hot and she certainly set the internet on fire!
9. Taapsee Pannu rocked the retro look in a floral-printed pixelated shirt and checked trousers that she carried with confidence and charisma
10. Dancing diva Nora Fatehi was also spotted wearing a colourful, heavily printed midi dress
11. Katrina Kaif’s aesthetically printed swimsuit featured all the happy colours and brought out a joyful glow on her face
