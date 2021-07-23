11
Date night hairstyles by Kareena Kapoor Khan July 23, 2021
1. You can never go wrong if you just let your hair down! Glam your way into your dinner date and flaunt some loose curls like our beloved Bebo
2. When in doubt, simply tie your hair up in a messy bun. This updo is great for a casual date night with your bae!
3. Having a Netflix and chill session with bae? Simply tie your hair in a loose ponytail and stay comfortable yet stylish
4. Your boo decided to give you a surprise? Fret not, and just comb your tresses properly and keep them open, just like Kareena
5. The middle parting can get a little boring sometimes. Opt for a side parting hairstyle and leave your bae floored. Kareena’s side parted curls are surely an inspiration
6. Haven’t gotten the time to wash your hair? Worry not! Simply tie your hair in a high ponytail and you are all set to woo your lover!
7. Kareena loves to round up her looks with voluminous hairstyles like this gorgeous bun. It’s a sure shot way to add glam to your looks
8. Another effortless hairstyle is the twist and pin! Take equal sections from both sides, twist and neatly pin them on the back
9. A date on a bad hair day can be dreadful. But Bebo’s got your back! Simply opt for a fuss-free braid. Make sure to not pull back your hair too tightly
10. Beachy waves are great for long hair as well as short hair. Loosely curl your hair and comb them to get these flawless beachy waves
11. Is the weather making your hair super greasy? Just tie them into a sleek high ponytail and braid them all the way down for a classic look
