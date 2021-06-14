11 June 14, 2021
Essential hair care tips for monsoon
1. One of the major hair woes that is faced due to the humidity in monsoon is hair loss. Therefore, experts suggest that using a nourishing shampoo can help fight the problem
2. It is advisable to wash the hair regularly with water and shampoo on alternate days. Ensure that both scalp and hair are cleansed thoroughly
3. Dandruff is another common problem faced during the monsoon. To combat this problem, a good quality menthol-based shampoo is strongly recommended
4. Also, ensure that your shampoo is free from sulfates and sodium chloride. Follow up with a gentle and strengthening conditioner to reduce breakage of hair
5. When it comes to oiling, instead of a rigorous oil massage, rather apply very little oil to your tresses
6. In order to get rid of the split ends or dead hair and get a fresh set of gorgeous strands, it is advisable to get your hair trimmed every 5-6 weeks
7. Home remedies are highly effective for nourishing your hair frequently. A mask of egg whites can help in retaining the glossiness
8. Implement a proper wellness routine during this season. Ensure that your diet is rich in protein, Omega 3 fatty acids and Biotin
9. Further, you can also consider investing in Nutra Therapy treatments that help in providing micronutrients to the hair follicles
10. Whenever you are stepping out, take care to cover your head with a waterproof cap. And steering clear of hot styling tools is also a good idea to avoid hair damage
11. To detangle your washed hair, use a good conditioning comb that usually comes with a wide tooth
