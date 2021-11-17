Nov 17, 2021
FASHION
11 Heart robbing looks of Pooja Hegde
Author: P R Gayathri
Letting hair loose in beachy waves, Pooja Hegde raised the temperature in her chocolate brown monokiniImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Hot monokini
She layered a white trench coat over her black bodysuit but it was her velvety ankle-high boots that cut the perfect picture
Black & whiteImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Sequin dress
She slipped on a cowl neck brown sequin dress and looked absolutely stunningImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Her sultry black crop top featuring a front knot detail was a risque pick that she totally slayed!Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Play it cool
Pooja indeed is a fashion queen who loves to make daring and bold fashion choices
Monochrome magicImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Rocking a black sheer top and matching shorts she looked all things elegant and glamorous!
Black glamImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Styled in wet hair and dewy makeup, her shell designed crop top and mini skirt made her look hot
Cool Co-ordsImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja wore a pretty yellow dress that screamed drama with its one shoulder sleeve and cut out details
Sunshine in winterImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva impressed us with her unbuttoned white shirt styled with a matching mini skirt and layered gold necklaces
Shirt with a twistImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She brought in a fresh spin to Y2K fashion with her uber cool girl style
Chic girlImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
We're in love with this red one shoulder outfit, just one among the star's heart-robbing looks!
Romantic in redImage: Pooja Hegde Instagram
