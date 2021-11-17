Nov 17, 2021

FASHION

11 Heart robbing looks of Pooja Hegde

Author:  P R Gayathri

Letting hair loose in beachy waves, Pooja Hegde raised the temperature in her chocolate brown monokini

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Hot monokini

She layered a white trench coat over her black bodysuit but it was her velvety ankle-high boots that cut the perfect picture

Black & white

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Sequin dress

She slipped on a cowl neck brown sequin dress and looked absolutely stunning

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Her sultry black crop top featuring a front knot detail was a risque pick that she totally slayed!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Play it cool

Pooja indeed is a fashion queen who loves to make daring and bold fashion choices

Monochrome magic

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Rocking a black sheer top and matching shorts she looked all things elegant and glamorous!

Black glam

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Styled in wet hair and dewy makeup, her shell designed crop top and mini skirt made her look hot

Cool Co-ords

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja wore a pretty yellow dress that screamed drama with its one shoulder sleeve and cut out details

Sunshine in winter

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva impressed us with her unbuttoned white shirt styled with a matching mini skirt and layered gold necklaces

Shirt with a twist

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She brought in a fresh spin to Y2K fashion with her uber cool girl style

Chic girl

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

We're in love with this red one shoulder outfit, just one among the star's heart-robbing looks!

Romantic in red

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Kiara Advani’s chic gym style

Click Here