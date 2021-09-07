sepptember 07, 2021
11 super stylish looks of Mira rajput
Mira Rajput was initially camera shy and shied away from the limelight
With time she embraced the fame that came her way and also upped her fashion game
She gave her boss lady look, a sporty spin teaming it up with a blazer with matching shorts and nailing the co-ord set trend
Her ethnic looks are as good as her western glam styles! Mira looked stunning in her maroon velvet lehenga from Anita Dongre here
She has a thing for offbeat contemporary silhouettes and we love how she slayed this black and white Indo-western look with a statement silver buckle belt
Her criss-cross neck blush pink mini dress gave her a sultry look and was a chic style perfect for a date night
Her funky look here in ripped jeans, a black blazer and an offbeat white shirt from Nicobar looked dashing. She teamed it with Louis Vuitton pumps and a poppy yellow bag giving it a quirky twist
Mira looked glamorous in a marine printed one-shoulder monokini for her vacation in Maldives
She never fails to impress us with her gorgeous ethnic looks. She teamed the flowy dress by Punit Balana with a matching jacket and looked serene in it
The diva donned a pretty yellow dress dress from Anita Dongre that was embroidered with floral patterns and looked like a ray of sunshine
This embroidered white suit with a lime yellow sheer dupatta is the desi look you should bookmark to ace this festive season style right
