12-step guide to ace liquid hair trend
LIFESTYLE
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
NOV 26, 2021
What is liquid hair
It is poker-straight, glossy soft hair that gives the feel of a flowy liquid
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Start by washing your hair
The trick here is to get this frizz-free look, without a hair out of place
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Use anti-frizz shampoo
This smoothens the hair strands, gives them a polished look, and cleans it
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Keratin conditioner for hair
Follow it up with a keratin conditioner that gives the needed bounce and lustre
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Towel dry your hair
Always use a microfibre towel to dry your hair as it reduces frizz formation
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
At home keratin treatment
Apply keratin heat protect cream on your mane for soft, healthy-looking hair
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Brush your tresses
Glide the brush onto your tresses gently, to prep it up for styling
Video: Pinkvilla
Blow dry your hair
Divide your hair into small sections and start blow-drying your hair
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Straighten your hair
Next, use the straightener on these small sections at least 3-4 times each
Video: Pinkvilla
Straightening tip
You can even use a brush along with the straightener for better results
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Hair Shine Spray
Finish off with hair shine spray to get that glossy sheen and weightless look
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Shine-inducing serum
If you have rough-textured hair, finish off with a shine-inducing serum
Image: Getty images
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Times Salman Khan played a cop