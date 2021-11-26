12-step guide to ace liquid hair trend

NOV 26, 2021

What is liquid hair

It is poker-straight, glossy soft hair that gives the feel of a flowy liquid

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Start by washing your hair

The trick here is to get this frizz-free look, without a hair out of place

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Use anti-frizz shampoo

This smoothens the hair strands, gives them a polished look, and cleans it

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Keratin conditioner for hair

Follow it up with a keratin conditioner that gives the needed bounce and lustre

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Towel dry your hair

Always use a microfibre towel to dry your hair as it reduces frizz formation

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

 At home keratin treatment

Apply keratin heat protect cream on your mane for soft, healthy-looking hair

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Brush your tresses

Glide the brush onto your tresses gently, to prep it up for styling

Video: Pinkvilla

Blow dry your hair

Divide your hair into small sections and start blow-drying your hair

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Straighten your hair

Next, use the straightener on these small sections at least 3-4 times each

Video: Pinkvilla

Straightening tip

You can even use a brush along with the straightener for better results

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Hair Shine Spray

Finish off with hair shine spray to get that glossy sheen and weightless look

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Shine-inducing serum

If you have rough-textured hair, finish off with a shine-inducing serum

Image: Getty images

