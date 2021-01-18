2021
Jewellery Trends Ft Bollywood Divas January 18, 2021
Traditional jewellery trends are here to stay this year. For weddings, diamond chokers will serve as a big inspiration
In 2021, the jewellery would be anything but boring. And we expect to see dramatic and bold necklaces ruling the year
Another trend to look out for this year is the comeback of traditional pieces. Maang tikkas, for that matter, will definitely be the IT thing!
According to the jewellery design experts, trendy and minimal necklaces can add the right charm to your look
pearls never seem to go out of style and even this year, they will be the next big thing!
for both, personal and professional gatherings, an oversized ring or a cocktail ring is the best pick
shoulder-grazing earrings are one of the biggest trends this year. so, make sure you have at least one pair!
Layered necklaces, according to jewellery design experts, are definitely going to be in trend
chunky silver jewellery is the best bet to add that extra oomph to simple, monotone outfits
Floral motif jewellery, with modern detailing and classic pattern, could also become the biggest bridal trend this year
