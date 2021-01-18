2021

Jewellery Trends Ft Bollywood Divas

January 18, 2021

Traditional jewellery trends are here to stay this year. For weddings, diamond chokers will serve as a big inspiration

In 2021, the jewellery would be anything but boring. And we expect to see dramatic and bold necklaces ruling the year

Another trend to look out for this year is the comeback of traditional pieces. Maang tikkas, for that matter, will definitely be the IT thing!

According to the jewellery design experts, trendy and minimal necklaces can add the right charm to your look

pearls never seem to go out of style and even this year, they will be the next big thing!

for both, personal and professional gatherings, an oversized ring or a cocktail ring is the best pick

shoulder-grazing earrings are one of the biggest trends this year. so, make sure you have at least one pair!

Layered necklaces, according to jewellery design experts, are definitely going to be in trend

chunky silver jewellery is the best bet to add that extra oomph to simple, monotone outfits

Floral motif jewellery, with modern detailing and classic pattern, could also become the biggest bridal trend this year

