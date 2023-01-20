Heading 3
2023 Seoul Music Awards: Best dressed
Vedangi Joshi
jan 20, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: News1
IVE
The girl group brought their A-game to the awards night
Best K-drama anti-heros
Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 Pt-1
Image Credit: News1
The blonde beauties are adorable
(G)I-DLE
Image Credit: News1
Oh! Just look at these cute little rabbits
Kep1er
Image Credit: News1
The handsome hunks all suited up
NCT DREAM
Image Credit: News1
MCs
Minho, Lee Mijoo and Kim Il Jong made the evening even more special
They are stealing our hearts at the same time
Byeon Woo Seok-Gong Seung Yeon
Image Credit: News1
Image Credit: News1
The rapper manages to look classic in his chic look
ZICO
Image Credit: News1
Kang Daniel
He looks effortlessly handsome
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.