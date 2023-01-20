Heading 3

2023 Seoul Music Awards: Best dressed 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 20, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: News1

IVE

The girl group brought their A-game to the awards night

Image Credit: News1

Image Credit: News1

The blonde beauties are adorable

(G)I-DLE

Image Credit: News1

Oh! Just look at these cute little rabbits   

Kep1er

Image Credit: News1

The handsome hunks all suited up 

 NCT DREAM

Image Credit: News1

 MCs

Minho, Lee Mijoo and Kim Il Jong made the evening even more special 

They are stealing our hearts at the same time 

 Byeon Woo Seok-Gong Seung Yeon

Image Credit: News1

Image Credit: News1

The rapper manages to look classic in his chic look

ZICO

Image Credit: News1

 Kang Daniel

He looks effortlessly handsome 

