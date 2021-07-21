5 Actresses who gave July 21, 2021
us beachwear goals
The gorgeous Katrina Kaif is definitely a water baby in all forms. Her rainbow striped swimsuit layered with a hot pink sarong looked absolutely divine under the clear sky
She went classic with a navy blue sporty one-piece swimsuit that gave her a flattering fit
Adding playful prints to any attire is always a fun thing to do! Katrina looked no less than a dream in this printed cut-out swimsuit
Millennial girl Ananya Panday literally looks gorgeous in anything she dons. She rocked a sunflower bikini that made us drool over her look
Ananya was seen enjoying the sunset at the beach in a strappy white cotton dress layered with an olive oversized jacket and teamed with sneakers
The beauty of co-ord sets is that you can literally style them anywhere. Ananya is all smiles in a printed co-ord set at the beach along with a straw hat
Sara loves to spend her time at the beach. She layered her gorgeous orange bikini with a crochet shrug
Her casual beach look is something to adore. She was seen wearing a white crop top and white shorts with neon pockets
Sara Ali Khan gave her beachwear a playful look by wearing a breezy floral dress. The dress not only looked extremely stylish but also super comfortable
Her printed cut-out sky blue swimsuit showed off her toned midriff and glam factor
Our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like eye candy as she was seen soaking under the sun in a black swimsuit
Priyanka is seen yet again relaxing in a striped maxi dress with a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor’s neon floral bikini is a dream-come-true for every girl who loves to stand out
Her holographic one-piece swimsuit makes us want to take a trip to Maldives right away!
