5 Actresses who gave
us beachwear goals

July 21, 2021

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif is definitely a water baby in all forms. Her rainbow striped swimsuit layered with a hot pink sarong looked absolutely divine under the clear sky

She went classic with a navy blue sporty one-piece swimsuit that gave her a flattering fit

Adding playful prints to any attire is always a fun thing to do! Katrina looked no less than a dream in this printed cut-out swimsuit

Millennial girl Ananya Panday literally looks gorgeous in anything she dons. She rocked a sunflower bikini that made us drool over her look
Ananya was seen enjoying the sunset at the beach in a strappy white cotton dress layered with an olive oversized jacket and teamed with sneakers

The beauty of co-ord sets is that you can literally style them anywhere. Ananya is all smiles in a printed co-ord set at the beach along with a straw hat

Sara loves to spend her time at the beach. She layered her gorgeous orange bikini with a crochet shrug

Her casual beach look is something to adore. She was seen wearing a white crop top and white shorts with neon pockets

Sara Ali Khan gave her beachwear a playful look by wearing a breezy floral dress. The dress not only looked extremely stylish but also super comfortable

Her printed cut-out sky blue swimsuit showed off her toned midriff and glam factor

Our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like eye candy as she was seen soaking under the sun in a black swimsuit

Priyanka is seen yet again relaxing in a striped maxi dress with a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor’s neon floral bikini is a dream-come-true for every girl who loves to stand out

Her holographic one-piece swimsuit makes us want to take a trip to Maldives right away!

For more updates, follow @Pinkvilla
Click Here