Kate Middleton recreates Diana’s looks May 26, 2021
For Easter back in 1987, Diana picked out a pastel blue coat with white panelling by Catherine Walker Credits : getty image
Kate Middleton wore a blazer dress in the same shade, by Matthew Williamson in 2014, giving us Lady Diana vibes! Credits : getty image
When Princess Diana visited Perth, she rocked a hot pink polka-dotted dress with dramatic mutton sleeves in 1983 and styled it with matching headgear Credits : getty image
The Duchess of Cambridge rocked a pink Alexander McQueen number in 2017 and wore a matching headgear, recreating Diana’s look! Credits : getty image
Princess Diana exuded girl-next-door vibes in a blue and green tartan dress with a contrasting white lace collar at the Highland Games in 1987 Credits : getty image
Kate Middleton picked out a tartan dress in the same colour palette as Diana. She wore the ALexander McQueen number for a museum visit with Prince William Credits : getty image
Known for upgrading her classic looks, Diana picked out a monochrome skirt suit which featured black piping over the white material & accessorised it with a pearl necklace Credits : getty image
In a dress with a similar pattern by Catherine Walker, Kate Middleton kept her look simple yet stylish with pearl earrings and a black hat Credits : getty image
For an international visit, Diana sported a pastel blue outfit with a matching head scarf, looking radiant Credits : getty image
Kate Middleton recreated Diana’s exact look with a similar matching outfit and headscarf, later in 2021 and personified elegance in the outfit Credits : getty image
