recreates Diana's outfits
Every time Meghan Markle steps out, she makes a statement with her outfit. She has often taken style lessons from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana Credits : getty image
During her time, Princess Di rocked a cobalt blue overcoat on several occasions putting forth a warm and chic look Credits : getty image
Meghan Markle loves her long overcoats and rocked one in the same cobalt blue shade as her late mother-in-law. She even wore it over a black dress like Diana did! Credits : getty image
A style icon in her own sense, Princess Diana looked elegant in a white figure-hugging dress that showed off her toned legs! Credits : getty image
Meghan picked a mid-length dress in the same shade that showed off her hourglass figure Credits : getty image
Making a strong case for bright colours, Diana picked out a scarlet red overcoat to wear over a polka-dotted dress and red shoes to match Credits : getty image
Meghan Markle followed suit and picked out a bright red overcoat to throw over her purple dress when she was pregnant with Archie! Credits : getty image
For a more formal look, Princess Diana picked out a baby pink Catherine Walker double-breasted ballroom gown Credits : getty image
Meghan’s baby pink double-breasted dress was not only the same shade but the same style as well, making it seem like a clear tribute to the late Princess Credits : getty image
