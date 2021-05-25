Meghan Markle
recreates Diana's outfits

May 25, 2021

Every time Meghan Markle steps out, she makes a statement with her outfit. She has often taken style lessons from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

During her time, Princess Di rocked a cobalt blue overcoat on several occasions putting forth a warm and chic look

Meghan Markle loves her long overcoats and rocked one in the same cobalt blue shade as her late mother-in-law. She even wore it over a black dress like Diana did!

A style icon in her own sense, Princess Diana looked elegant in a white figure-hugging dress that showed off her toned legs!

Meghan picked a mid-length dress in the same shade that showed off her hourglass figure
Making a strong case for bright colours, Diana picked out a scarlet red overcoat to wear over a polka-dotted dress and red shoes to match

Meghan Markle followed suit and picked out a bright red overcoat to throw over her purple dress when she was pregnant with Archie!

For a more formal look, Princess Diana picked out a baby pink Catherine Walker double-breasted ballroom gown

Meghan’s baby pink double-breasted dress was not only the same shade but the same style as well, making it seem like a clear tribute to the late Princess

