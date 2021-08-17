6 Ways to accessorise Western outfits

Accessorising your traditional jewellery with your western outfits is the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary just like Shilpa Shetty Kundra who accessorised her jumpsuit with ethnic jewellery
Sonakshi has layered her black crop top with a loose printed shrug and accessorised the look with traditional oxidised jewellery. This look is perfect for when you want to look traditional without moving out of your comfort zone
2. Team your watch with a bracelet
When your outfit is already over the top, do not overdo it with the accessories. Hence, Anushka paired her exaggerated sleeved dress with a bracelet and a watch. It not only makes the hand look full, but also adds a classy vibe to it
Deepika has also paired her bracelet with a watch that exudes a formal look. Opt for this type of accessorising when you are attending a casual dinner at your boss or colleague’s place
3. Bring back the bangles
Bangles are yet another major part of any traditional wear. However, at times they may look great paired with your Western outfits as well. just like Neha Dhupia has. This accessory makes a good choice when you want to skip earrings and necklace
Kriti Sanon has also amplified her outfit with stacks of bangles. You can even elevate your casual outfits by simply wearing a few chunky bangles with it
4. Opt for statement earrings
Statement earrings can be used to amplify the look of your casual outfits as well as your formal outfits. Katrina’s shimmery outfit already looks quite eye-catching, but the additional earrings makes it even better
Deepika has also teamed her outfit with statement earrings that only amplify the look without taking it away. They are a great accessory when you want to play it safe
5. Keep it minimal
There are certain outfits that speak for themselves, and may get ruined if you crowd them with accessories. Like Priyanka has simply opted for minimal jewellery for her red dress
Even Anushka chose to simply go for delicate earrings as she does not want to overdo her outfit, and wants to look neat and classy
6. Go OTT with hoops
Hoop earrings have a way of revving up any look and making any outfit look glamorous. Tara has gone all out with a layered necklace and hoop earrings exuding the perfect Gen Z vibes
Disha has also chosen the OTT path as she opted for square-shaped hoops and layered necklaces. When you want to pump up your casual look or add a dash of drama to a boring outfit, go for hoops!