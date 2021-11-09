Nov 9, 2021

7 Actresses who were Sabyasachi brides

Being a Sabyasachi bride is a dream for many

Bipasha Basu

Who can forget Anushka's dreamy wedding? Anushka clad in a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga looked ethereal on her wedding day

Anushka Sharma

Weddings are the time for grand celebration where what you wear is focused on a lot

Wedding celebration 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding festivities in Italy were dreamy and beautiful. The diva looked OTT in a red Sabyasachi ensemble

Deepika Padukone

She was also gifted a Sabyasachi saree during her Konkani wedding ceremony

Deepika Padukone

The stunning Bipasha Basu opted for a red lehenga with elaborate golden floral embroidery on it. She looked like the quintessential Bengali bride

Bipasha Basu 

The Ghajini actress Asin looked regal as a beautiful Sabyasachi bride

Asin

Aisha actress Amrita Puri looked mesmerising as she opted for a dusted golden lehenga for her wedding

Amrita Puri

Soha Ali Khan picked a beautiful orange and dusted golden Sabyasachi lehenga and styled it with a maang tika, paasa and jadau jewellery

Soha Ali Khan

Vidya Balan opted for a deep red elegant Sabyasachi saree for her wedding to Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan

