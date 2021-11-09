Nov 9, 2021
Fashion
7 Actresses who were Sabyasachi brides
P R Gayathri
Being a Sabyasachi bride is a dream for manyImage: Pinkvilla
Bipasha Basu
Who can forget Anushka's dreamy wedding? Anushka clad in a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga looked ethereal on her wedding day
Anushka SharmaImage: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Weddings are the time for grand celebration where what you wear is focused on a lot
Wedding celebration Image:Anushka Sharma Instagarm
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding festivities in Italy were dreamy and beautiful. The diva looked OTT in a red Sabyasachi ensemble
Deepika PadukoneImage: Pinkvilla
She was also gifted a Sabyasachi saree during her Konkani wedding ceremony
Deepika PadukoneImage: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The stunning Bipasha Basu opted for a red lehenga with elaborate golden floral embroidery on it. She looked like the quintessential Bengali bride
Bipasha Basu Image: Pinkvilla
The Ghajini actress Asin looked regal as a beautiful Sabyasachi bride
AsinImage: Asin Instagram
Aisha actress Amrita Puri looked mesmerising as she opted for a dusted golden lehenga for her wedding
Amrita PuriImage: Amrita Puri Instagram
Soha Ali Khan picked a beautiful orange and dusted golden Sabyasachi lehenga and styled it with a maang tika, paasa and jadau jewellery
Soha Ali KhanVideo: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Vidya Balan opted for a deep red elegant Sabyasachi saree for her wedding to Siddharth Roy Kapoor
Vidya BalanImage: Pinkvilla
