8 Airport looks of Ranveer Singh
FASHION
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
NOV 30, 2021
The statement scarf
The Simmba actor donned a brown Gucci tracksuit with white sneakers and paired it with a matching scarf
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Comfy attire
The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble that was both comfortable and stylish
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Went all Voguish
He wore a white tee with timeless blue denim jeans and a long black overcoat with a ponytail
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Made a statement
The 83 actor looked dapper in a black and white striped tracksuit with two ponytails
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Sleek appearance
The actor looked absolutely sleek in a pink hoodie, yellow track pants and funky glasses
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Trench Coat
Ranveer wore a white jean and a light grey turtleneck tee, which he paired with a dark grey trench coat
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Unique style
The actor wore a red sweatshirt with brown pants paired with sports shoes
(Source- Pinkvilla)
The dapper look
The actor looked dapper in a three-piece suit, with brown formal shoes and a classic tie
(Source- Pinkvilla)
