8 Airport looks of Ranveer Singh

NOV 30, 2021

The statement scarf

The Simmba actor donned a brown Gucci tracksuit with white sneakers and paired it with a matching scarf

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Comfy attire

The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble that was both comfortable and stylish

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Went all Voguish

He wore a white tee with timeless blue denim jeans and a long black overcoat with a ponytail

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Made a statement

The 83 actor looked dapper in a black and white striped tracksuit with two ponytails

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Sleek appearance

The actor looked absolutely sleek in a pink hoodie, yellow track pants and funky glasses

 (Source- Pinkvilla)

Trench Coat

Ranveer wore a white jean and a light grey turtleneck tee, which he paired with a dark grey trench coat

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Unique style

The actor wore a red sweatshirt with brown pants paired with sports shoes

(Source- Pinkvilla)

The dapper look

The actor looked dapper in a three-piece suit, with brown formal shoes and a classic tie

(Source- Pinkvilla)

