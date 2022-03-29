BEAUTY

8 Ways to make your makeup summer-proof

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Heat, humidity, and sweat can cause your makeup to slip right off your face

But that doesn't mean you stop wearing makeup or blame the scorching summer

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

To prevent makeup from melting away, the most important thing is to get the base right

Prep the skin

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Set the base

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Start by cleansing your face, follow it up with a serum and a lightweight moisturiser, and finally use the primer to lock-in the hydration

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

If you don't want your face to end up looking like a cakey disaster, use minimal, oil-free products

Less is more

Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram

Spot conceal and opt for CC or BB cream rather than a foundation with a thick consistency

Skip foundation

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

To ensure that makeup doesn't crease in the sweltering summer heat, use matte products rather than creamy or gel textures

Matte-based products

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Do you dread getting raccoon eyes? If yes, use waterproof mascara, kohl, and eyeliner to make sure they don't budge a bit

Waterproof formulas

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Use a light layer of translucent powder on your face to seal off the makeup and remove that greasy shine

Setting powder

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Line your lips with a lip liner and then use it to fill your lips before putting on the lipstick to prevent it from bleeding

Lips

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Lastly, this might look like an obvious choice, but using a setting spray after the makeup is the best way to let it stay there

Setting spray

