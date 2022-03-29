BEAUTY
MAR 29, 2022
8 Ways to make your makeup summer-proof
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Heat, humidity, and sweat can cause your makeup to slip right off your face
But that doesn't mean you stop wearing makeup or blame the scorching summer
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
To prevent makeup from melting away, the most important thing is to get the base right
Prep the skin
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Set the base
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Start by cleansing your face, follow it up with a serum and a lightweight moisturiser, and finally use the primer to lock-in the hydration
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
If you don't want your face to end up looking like a cakey disaster, use minimal, oil-free products
Less is more
Image: Pranita Shetty Instagram
Spot conceal and opt for CC or BB cream rather than a foundation with a thick consistency
Skip foundation
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
To ensure that makeup doesn't crease in the sweltering summer heat, use matte products rather than creamy or gel textures
Matte-based products
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Do you dread getting raccoon eyes? If yes, use waterproof mascara, kohl, and eyeliner to make sure they don't budge a bit
Waterproof formulas
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Use a light layer of translucent powder on your face to seal off the makeup and remove that greasy shine
Setting powder
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Line your lips with a lip liner and then use it to fill your lips before putting on the lipstick to prevent it from bleeding
Lips
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Lastly, this might look like an obvious choice, but using a setting spray after the makeup is the best way to let it stay there
Setting spray
