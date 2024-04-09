Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 09, 2024
9 Days Of Navratri - Bollywood’s Style File
Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95
Each day of Navratri signifies a color. Let’s check out 9 outfit inspiration ideas by Bollywood Divas!
9 colors of Navratri
Image source- Instagram@ananyapanday
A heavy red saree adorned with an embellished border is an ideal fit for the first day of this auspicious festival!
Day 1: Red
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt
A readymade sharara saree is a comfortable and stylish fit and the vibrant royal blue color enhances the ensemble even more!
Day 2: Royal Blue
Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor
A vibrant color for the 3rd day of Navratra! You can opt for an embroidered lehenga just like Janhvi to look elegant
Day 3: Yellow
Image source- Instagram@sanyamalhotra
You can take inspiration from Sanya’s boho look for a green ensemble; indeed a simple and elegant look!
Day 4: Green
Image source- Instagram@mrunalthakur
Day 5: Grey
An extremely embellished grey lehenga can be an ideal choice. Despite grey being a dull color, a lehenga like Mrunal’s will make for a stunning look
Image source- Instagram@poojahegde
A stunning lightweight orange saree adorned with flower motifs; indeed a soft look to ace on the 6th day of Navratri
Day 6: Orange
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt
A simple white saree adorned with multicolored floral print is the best way to slay a white saree and look sophisticated
Day 7: White
Image source- Instagram@kritisanon
An elegant look; Kriti looked graceful in this vibrant-hued ensemble, indeed a festival fit!
Day 8: Pink
Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95
A light colour ideal for summers; you can opt for an icy blue saree that looks flowy and elegant at the same time!
Day 9: Icy Blue
