Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 09, 2024

9 Days Of Navratri - Bollywood’s Style File 

Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95

Each day of Navratri signifies a color. Let’s check out 9 outfit inspiration ideas by Bollywood Divas!

9 colors of Navratri

Image source- Instagram@ananyapanday

A heavy red saree adorned with an embellished border is an ideal fit for the first day of this auspicious festival!

Day 1: Red

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt 

A readymade sharara saree is a comfortable and stylish fit and the vibrant royal blue color  enhances the ensemble even more! 

Day 2: Royal Blue

Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor

A vibrant color for the 3rd day of Navratra! You can opt for an embroidered lehenga just like Janhvi to look elegant

Day 3: Yellow 

Image source- Instagram@sanyamalhotra

You can take inspiration from Sanya’s boho look for a green ensemble; indeed a simple and elegant look!

Day 4: Green

Image source- Instagram@mrunalthakur

Day 5: Grey

An extremely embellished grey lehenga can be an ideal choice. Despite grey being a dull color, a lehenga like Mrunal’s will make for a stunning look

Image source- Instagram@poojahegde

A stunning lightweight orange saree adorned with flower motifs; indeed a soft look to ace on the 6th day of Navratri

Day 6: Orange

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt

A simple white saree adorned with multicolored floral print is the best way to slay a white saree and look sophisticated 

Day 7: White

Image source- Instagram@kritisanon

An elegant look; Kriti looked graceful in this vibrant-hued ensemble, indeed a festival fit!

Day 8: Pink

Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95

A light colour ideal for summers; you can opt for an icy blue saree that looks flowy and elegant at the same time! 

Day 9: Icy Blue

