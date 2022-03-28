BEAUTY
9 Easy ways to add volume to the hair
Steam
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
To make damaged hair a thing of the past and get fuller and softer tresses steam your hair
For this massage your head with olive or coconut oil. Next, dip a towel in hot water and squeeze the excess moisture and wrap it around your head
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Next step
Change the way you part your hair and see the difference
Quick tip
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Mix rose water and glycerine in a spray bottle and store it in the fridge. Use it whenever you crave thicker-looking hair
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DIY hair mist
Layered haircut
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Got limp and flat hair? Get a layered haircut to add a nice bounce to your mane
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Blow dry right
Yes, there is a way to blow dry your hair to get immense volume, all you need to do is to flip your mane and blow dry it upside-down
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Alternatively, you can also use curl or wave roller clips on slightly damp hair and use a blow dry to get a denser-looking, gorgeous mane
Roller clips
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Apply aloe vera gel on the scalp and length of the hair 30 minutes before taking the head wash
Aloe vera gel
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ditch your regular shampoo and switch to a volumising one for effortlessly bouncy hair
Voluminising shampoo
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight, the next day make its paste, and wash it off after 30 minutes with a gentle shampoo
DIY hair mask
