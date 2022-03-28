BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 28, 2022

9 Easy ways to add volume to the hair

Steam

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

To make damaged hair a thing of the past and get fuller and softer tresses steam your hair

For this massage your head with olive or coconut oil. Next, dip a towel in hot water and squeeze the excess moisture and wrap it around your head

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Next step

Change the way you part your hair and see the difference

Quick tip

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Mix rose water and glycerine in a spray bottle and store it in the fridge. Use it whenever you crave thicker-looking hair

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DIY hair mist

Layered haircut

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Got limp and flat hair? Get a layered haircut to add a nice bounce to your mane

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Blow dry right

Yes, there is a way to blow dry your hair to get immense volume, all you need to do is to flip your mane and blow dry it upside-down

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Alternatively, you can also use curl or wave roller clips on slightly damp hair and use a blow dry to get a denser-looking, gorgeous mane

Roller clips

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Apply aloe vera gel on the scalp and length of the hair 30 minutes before taking the head wash

Aloe vera gel

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ditch your regular shampoo and switch to a volumising one for effortlessly bouncy hair

Voluminising shampoo

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight, the next day make its paste, and wash it off after 30 minutes with a gentle shampoo

DIY hair mask

