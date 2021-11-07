Nov 7, 2021

9 Times celebs gave Barbie vibes in pink

P R Gayathri

Barbie pink is one colour that suits all complexions and places all body types

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor showed off her lean legs in a Barbie pink wrap-style mini dress that she styled with suede pink pumps

Janhvi Kapoor

Putting forth a damn good imitation of Kylie Jenner, millennial actress Ananya Panday picked out a latex Barbie pink mini dress

Ananya Panday

For the promotions of Mimi, Kriti Sanon picked out a Barbie pink Alex Perry bodycon mini dress with a square neckline and statement sleeves

Kriti Sanon

Dilbar stunner Nora Fatehi raised the temperature in a ruched satin Barbie pink mini dress that hugged her curves

Nora Fatehi

For the shoot of Isn't It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra slipped into a Barbie pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in her one-shoulder bodycon dress with a puffy mutton sleeve Barbie pink dress

Katrina Kaif

Looking breathtakingly gorgeous in her Barbie pink bodycon dress, Disha Patani posed holding her luscious locks sun-kissed in Palazzo Versace Dubai

Disha Patani

