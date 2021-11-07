Nov 7, 2021
Fashion
9 Times celebs gave Barbie vibes in pink
P R Gayathri
Barbie pink is one colour that suits all complexions and places all body types
Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi KapoorCredits: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor showed off her lean legs in a Barbie pink wrap-style mini dress that she styled with suede pink pumps
Janhvi KapoorCredits: Pinkvilla
Putting forth a damn good imitation of Kylie Jenner, millennial actress Ananya Panday picked out a latex Barbie pink mini dressCredits: Instagram
Ananya Panday
For the promotions of Mimi, Kriti Sanon picked out a Barbie pink Alex Perry bodycon mini dress with a square neckline and statement sleeves
Kriti SanonCredits: Instagram
Dilbar stunner Nora Fatehi raised the temperature in a ruched satin Barbie pink mini dress that hugged her curves
Nora FatehiCredits: Instagram
For the shoot of Isn't It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra slipped into a Barbie pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Image: Instagram)
Credits: Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in her one-shoulder bodycon dress with a puffy mutton sleeve Barbie pink dress
Katrina KaifCredits: Instagram
Looking breathtakingly gorgeous in her Barbie pink bodycon dress, Disha Patani posed holding her luscious locks sun-kissed in Palazzo Versace Dubai
Disha PataniCredits: Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Flms directed
by gulzar