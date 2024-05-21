Heading 3
90s Fashion Trends That Are Back In Vogue
Image source: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Cardigans have recently made a solid comeback that makes you look cool, aesthetic and chic
Cardigans
Crop Tops make for a cute addition to your boring outfit; they are basically short-length T-shirts that sometimes expose your midriff
Crop Tops
Image source: Instagram@ananyapanday
Image source: Instagram@kritisanon
With an absolute retro appeal; denim on denim has made a comeback and how!
Denim on Denim
Flared pants are the best pick to make you look more stylish and classy, adding a cool touch to your overall outfit
Flared Pants
Image source: Instagram@Athiyashetty
An effortless way to add oomph to your outfit, flannel shirts are back in trend with a bang
Flannel Shirts
Image source: Instagram@sidmalhotra
Cute and cool print scrunchies add aesthetics to your outfit and make your hairstyle look trendy
Scrunchies
Image source: Pexels
Cargo pants
With an Uber cool appearance and a plethora of pockets; cargo pants are back with full vigor
Image source: Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
Chokers were a 90’s fashion accessory that is back in style to complete traditional and modern ensembles
Chokers
Image source: Instagram@janhvikapoor
A small, hands-free bag is an extremely useful accessory and to top it all; it looks stylish as well!
Fanny Packs
Image source: Instagram@diljitdosanjh
Polka Dots are a yesteryear fashion trend that has made a comeback and its vibrant print is everybody’s all-time favorite!
Polka Dot Prints
Image source: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
