Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 21, 2024

90s Fashion Trends That Are Back In Vogue

Image source: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Cardigans have recently made a solid comeback that makes you look cool, aesthetic and chic

Cardigans

Crop Tops make for a cute addition to your boring outfit; they are basically short-length T-shirts that sometimes expose your midriff

Crop Tops

Image source: Instagram@ananyapanday 

Image source: Instagram@kritisanon

With an absolute retro appeal; denim on denim has made a comeback and how!

Denim on Denim

Flared pants are the best pick to make you look more stylish and classy, adding a cool touch to your overall outfit 

Flared Pants

Image source: Instagram@Athiyashetty

An effortless way to add oomph to your outfit, flannel shirts are back in trend with a bang

Flannel Shirts

Image source: Instagram@sidmalhotra

Cute and cool print scrunchies add aesthetics to your outfit and make your hairstyle look trendy 

Scrunchies 

Image source: Pexels 

Cargo pants

With an Uber cool appearance and a plethora of pockets; cargo pants are back with full vigor 

Image source: Instagram@_vaanikapoor_

Chokers were a 90’s fashion accessory that is back in style to complete traditional and modern ensembles

 Chokers

Image source: Instagram@janhvikapoor

A small, hands-free bag is an extremely useful accessory and to top it all; it looks stylish as well!

 Fanny Packs

Image source: Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Polka Dots are a yesteryear fashion trend that has made a comeback and its vibrant print is everybody’s all-time favorite! 

 Polka Dot Prints 

Image source: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani 

