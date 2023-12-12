Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

December 12, 2023

A guide to sleeves

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

These are short sleeves that cover just the shoulder and the upper arm

Cap sleeves

Image: Shutterstock 

These sleeves are flared at the bottom, resembling the shape of a bell

Bell sleeves

Image: Shutterstock 

Puff sleeves are gathered at the shoulder and create a voluminous, puffy effect

Puff sleeves

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

These sleeves are loose and full, with a fitted cuff at the wrist

Bishop sleeves

Image: Shutterstock

Flutter sleeves are short, loose, and have a gentle fluttering effect

Flutter sleeves

Image: Shutterstock

Lantern sleeves are full and gathered at the shoulder and gradually taper down to a fitted cuff at the wrist

Lantern sleeves

Image: Pexels 

Inspired by traditional Japanese kimonos, these sleeves are wide and flowy, extending from the shoulder to the wrist

Kimono sleeves

Image: Ami Patel's Instagram 

These sleeves feature ruffles or frills along the edges, adding a feminine touch

Ruffled sleeves

Image: Shutterstock 

These sleeves have cutouts at the shoulder, leaving the upper arm exposed while still having fabric covering the rest of the arm

Cold shoulder sleeves

Image: Pexels 

Peasant sleeves are loose, billowy sleeves that are usually gathered at the shoulder and wrist using elastic

Peasant sleeves 

