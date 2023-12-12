pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
December 12, 2023
A guide to sleeves
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
These are short sleeves that cover just the shoulder and the upper arm
Cap sleeves
Image: Shutterstock
These sleeves are flared at the bottom, resembling the shape of a bell
Bell sleeves
Image: Shutterstock
Puff sleeves are gathered at the shoulder and create a voluminous, puffy effect
Puff sleeves
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
These sleeves are loose and full, with a fitted cuff at the wrist
Bishop sleeves
Image: Shutterstock
Flutter sleeves are short, loose, and have a gentle fluttering effect
Flutter sleeves
Image: Shutterstock
Lantern sleeves are full and gathered at the shoulder and gradually taper down to a fitted cuff at the wrist
Lantern sleeves
Image: Pexels
Inspired by traditional Japanese kimonos, these sleeves are wide and flowy, extending from the shoulder to the wrist
Kimono sleeves
Image: Ami Patel's Instagram
These sleeves feature ruffles or frills along the edges, adding a feminine touch
Ruffled sleeves
Image: Shutterstock
These sleeves have cutouts at the shoulder, leaving the upper arm exposed while still having fabric covering the rest of the arm
Cold shoulder sleeves
Image: Pexels
Peasant sleeves are loose, billowy sleeves that are usually gathered at the shoulder and wrist using elastic
Peasant sleeves
