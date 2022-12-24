Heading 3

A look at Katrina and Vicky's wardrobe

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The couple are looking great together in simple comfy casuals

Casuals

Vicky is seen wearing an ivory-white embroidery sherwani and Katrina opted for red colour lehenga

 Wedding

Katrina looked pretty in a pink colour saree and Vicky wore a kurta pyjama

Karva Chauth

They are twinning in white colour outfits

Vacation

The couple are seen roaming the street in simple casuals

Sugar Rush

Katrina wore full sleeve bodycon dress and Vicky wore a black suit

Formals

Both are once again twinning in an off-white colour sweatshirt

Twinning

The couple celebrated their first Lohri in simple ethnic wearing

Lohri

Katrina looked pretty in a multi-coloured dress while Kaushal paired an ice-blue shirt with pants

 Christmas attires

The couple is complementing each other in ethnic wear

 Ethnic

