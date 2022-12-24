A look at Katrina and Vicky's wardrobe
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple are looking great together in simple comfy casuals
Casuals
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is seen wearing an ivory-white embroidery sherwani and Katrina opted for red colour lehenga
Wedding
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina looked pretty in a pink colour saree and Vicky wore a kurta pyjama
Karva Chauth
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
They are twinning in white colour outfits
Vacation
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple are seen roaming the street in simple casuals
Sugar Rush
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina wore full sleeve bodycon dress and Vicky wore a black suit
Formals
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Both are once again twinning in an off-white colour sweatshirt
Twinning
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple celebrated their first Lohri in simple ethnic wearing
Lohri
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina looked pretty in a multi-coloured dress while Kaushal paired an ice-blue shirt with pants
Christmas attires
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple is complementing each other in ethnic wear
Ethnic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.