MARCH 10, 2024

A peek into Keerthy Suresh's style file

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow anarkali suit teamed with a matching dupatta

Sunshine 

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh always garners attention with her fashion choices, as here in this black strappy crop top teamed with a yellow, white, and black-striped asymmetrical skirt, and boots

Stripe play!

Image: Ruchi Munoth Instagram

She spills sass in this pink bodycon slit dress with raised shoulders, cinched at the waist

Spectacular

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Looking like a burst of sunshine in this yellow-tiered ruffled mini dress bearing floral motifs that comes with a high neckline

Delightful

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy is the cynosure of all eyes in this blush pink sheer shimmery saree paired with a matching sweetheart neckline full-sleeved blouse

Bewitching

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Royal elan

The Mahanati star looked absolutely regal in a three-piece brown floral set consisting of a bustier blouse, flared pants, and a matching long jacket

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

A denim pantsuit? Why not? Keerthy shows us how to bring denim to the boardroom in this blue denim waistcoat, boot-cut bottoms, and blazer

Power dressing

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

She gave her baggy blue denims a cool update by pairing it with a pale blue shirt with human face prints

Quirky yet fun

Image: Keerthy Suresh/ Vasanth Kumar 

Next, she ups her style streak in this acid wash brick-red blazer, styled with boot-cut dual-toned pants

Boss babe

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Giving off boho-chic vibes in this multi-colored striped ethnic co-ord set featuring a breezy, embellished kurta and matching loose-fit bottoms

Colorful

