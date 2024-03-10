pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MARCH 10, 2024
A peek into Keerthy Suresh's style file
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow anarkali suit teamed with a matching dupatta
Sunshine
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh always garners attention with her fashion choices, as here in this black strappy crop top teamed with a yellow, white, and black-striped asymmetrical skirt, and boots
Stripe play!
Image: Ruchi Munoth Instagram
She spills sass in this pink bodycon slit dress with raised shoulders, cinched at the waist
Spectacular
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Looking like a burst of sunshine in this yellow-tiered ruffled mini dress bearing floral motifs that comes with a high neckline
Delightful
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy is the cynosure of all eyes in this blush pink sheer shimmery saree paired with a matching sweetheart neckline full-sleeved blouse
Bewitching
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Royal elan
The Mahanati star looked absolutely regal in a three-piece brown floral set consisting of a bustier blouse, flared pants, and a matching long jacket
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
A denim pantsuit? Why not? Keerthy shows us how to bring denim to the boardroom in this blue denim waistcoat, boot-cut bottoms, and blazer
Power dressing
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She gave her baggy blue denims a cool update by pairing it with a pale blue shirt with human face prints
Quirky yet fun
Image: Keerthy Suresh/ Vasanth Kumar
Next, she ups her style streak in this acid wash brick-red blazer, styled with boot-cut dual-toned pants
Boss babe
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Giving off boho-chic vibes in this multi-colored striped ethnic co-ord set featuring a breezy, embellished kurta and matching loose-fit bottoms
Colorful
