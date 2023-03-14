Heading 3

Aaliyah Kashyap’s top gen-z looks

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 14, 2023

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

Aaliyah Kashyap's fashion style is youthful and vibrant

Definition

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

She often embraces bold and daring looks, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion

Experimental

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

Aaliyah loves to mix and match different styles, creating unique outfits that reflect her personality

Mix and Match

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

She has a penchant for oversized clothing, especially oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts

Oversized clothing

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

She likes to add a pop of colour to her outfits, often incorporating neon hues or bold patterns

Touch of uniqueness

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

She is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion, trying out unconventional combinations of clothing and accessories

Risk-taker

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

Aaliyah also enjoys wearing edgy and rocker-inspired outfits, such as leather jackets and distressed jeans

Rock Inspired

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

She likes to accessorize her outfits with statement jewellery pieces and trendy handbags

Statement pieces

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

Aaliyah's makeup style is usually minimalistic, with a focus on natural and dewy looks

Make-up

Image- Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram

Overall, Aaliyah Kashyap's fashion style is fun, fearless, and reflective of the Gen Z fashion trends

Keeping up with the trend

