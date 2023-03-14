Aaliyah Kashyap’s top gen-z looks
Pakhi Jain
mar 14, 2023
Aaliyah Kashyap's fashion style is youthful and vibrant
Definition
She often embraces bold and daring looks, pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion
Experimental
Aaliyah loves to mix and match different styles, creating unique outfits that reflect her personality
Mix and Match
She has a penchant for oversized clothing, especially oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts
Oversized clothing
She likes to add a pop of colour to her outfits, often incorporating neon hues or bold patterns
Touch of uniqueness
She is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion, trying out unconventional combinations of clothing and accessories
Risk-taker
Aaliyah also enjoys wearing edgy and rocker-inspired outfits, such as leather jackets and distressed jeans
Rock Inspired
She likes to accessorize her outfits with statement jewellery pieces and trendy handbags
Statement pieces
Aaliyah's makeup style is usually minimalistic, with a focus on natural and dewy looks
Make-up
Overall, Aaliyah Kashyap's fashion style is fun, fearless, and reflective of the Gen Z fashion trends
Keeping up with the trend
