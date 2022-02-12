Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 12, 2022
Aamna Sharif in dreamy lehengas
Dreamy Blue
When it comes to an exquisite collection of lehengas that effuse eternal elegance, not many can match Aamna Sharif
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
From intricately embroidered white and blue lehenga to chalk-white one adorned with mirror buttis and tassels, she looks splendid in every piece
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Playful touch
Through a mix of classic and contemporary style like this pink mirror-work lehenga paired with an embellished strappy blouse is our favourite
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Pleasing pink
And how can we forget Aamna's off-white, heavy, multicoloured, floral embroidered lehenga styled with plunging neckline chanderi blouse
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Flower power
This time she picked up a dark violet floral-printed lehenga and teamed it with a matching full-sleeve blouse and dupatta
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Mesmeric
Aamna's white lehenga is what dreams are made of! She wore a plain strappy blouse with a matching skirt and sheer-embroidered dupatta
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Pristine white silk lehenga
The actress spells opulence in this deep-purple brocade lehenga featuring a deep-neckline choli paired with a matching skirt
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Regal charm
Next, she slipped into a black organza lehenga laden with gotta finishing and tassels and paired it with an embroidered strappy blouse and dupatta
Video: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Ravishing
Aamna looks like a breath of fresh air in this lilac lehenga that features butterfly prints consisting of a v-neckline blouse, skirt and a net dupatta
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Breezy lehenga
The diva glows in a sunshine yellow lehenga featuring a corset-style strappy blouse, dhoti-like skirt and a net dupatta
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Yellow mellow
