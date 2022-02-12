Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 12, 2022

Aamna Sharif in dreamy lehengas

Dreamy Blue

When it comes to an exquisite collection of lehengas that effuse eternal elegance, not many can match Aamna Sharif

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

From intricately embroidered white and blue lehenga to chalk-white one adorned with mirror buttis and tassels, she looks splendid in every piece

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Playful touch

Through a mix of classic and contemporary style like this pink mirror-work lehenga paired with an embellished strappy blouse is our favourite

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Pleasing pink

And how can we forget Aamna's off-white, heavy, multicoloured, floral embroidered lehenga styled with plunging neckline chanderi blouse

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Flower power

This time she picked up a dark violet floral-printed lehenga and teamed it with a matching full-sleeve blouse and dupatta

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Mesmeric

Aamna's white lehenga is what dreams are made of! She wore a plain strappy blouse with a matching skirt and sheer-embroidered dupatta

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Pristine white silk lehenga

The actress spells opulence in this deep-purple brocade lehenga featuring a deep-neckline choli paired with a matching skirt

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Regal charm

Next, she slipped into a black organza lehenga laden with gotta finishing and tassels and paired it with an embroidered strappy blouse and dupatta

Video: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Ravishing

Aamna looks like a breath of fresh air in this lilac lehenga that features butterfly prints consisting of a v-neckline blouse, skirt and a net dupatta

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Breezy lehenga

The diva glows in a sunshine yellow lehenga featuring a corset-style strappy blouse, dhoti-like skirt and a net dupatta

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Yellow mellow

