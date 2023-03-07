Aamna Sharif in stylish bodycon dresses
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 07, 2023
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif looks mesmerising in the designer off shoulder and bodycon blue dress
Sizzling in off shoulder
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
The Kahiin to Hoga actress flaunts her nicely toned body in the checker short dress with thigh length boots
Hot in winters
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif is an absolute delight in the white mesh style and full sleeves dress and heart earrings
Oh, so cute
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
The Hongey Judaa Na Hum actress looks absolutely breath-taking in the mango coloured bodycon dress
Boss babe
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame looked all things ravishing in a blue bodice dress with a high slit
High slit in blue
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna dished out major chic vibes in a bright pink rouched dress teamed with golden hoops and sunglasses
Acing beach look
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a neon body-hugging and side cut-out dress
Sizzling in neon
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna looked bewitching in a full sleeves and high-neck orange bodycon dress
Golden hour magic
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna stunned in a mini white dress with fabulous silver heels
Fabulous in white
