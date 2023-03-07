Heading 3

Aamna Sharif in stylish bodycon dresses

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

mar 07, 2023

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif looks mesmerising in the designer off shoulder and bodycon blue dress

Sizzling in off shoulder

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

The Kahiin to Hoga actress flaunts her nicely toned body in the checker short dress with thigh length boots

Hot in winters

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif is an absolute delight in the white mesh style and full sleeves dress and heart earrings

Oh, so cute

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

The Hongey Judaa Na Hum actress looks absolutely breath-taking in the mango coloured bodycon dress

Boss babe 

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame looked all things ravishing in a blue bodice dress with a high slit

High slit in blue 

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna dished out major chic vibes in a bright pink rouched dress teamed with golden hoops and sunglasses

Acing beach look

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a neon body-hugging and side cut-out dress

Sizzling in neon

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna looked bewitching in a full sleeves and high-neck orange bodycon dress

Golden hour magic 

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna stunned in a mini white dress with fabulous silver heels

Fabulous in white 

