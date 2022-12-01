Aamna Sharif slays in fancy beach wears
Gayatri Nirmal
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif slays in this multicolour coordinates and matching headband
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
The beige lace top paired with black shorts is a must-have for your next beach vacation
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna soaks in the salty breeze and sun in this classy attire
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna gives a glimpse of her ‘sandy toes and sunkissed nose’
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
The Kahiin Toh Hoga actress’ short blue dress is a perfect pick for a day by the beach
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif slays in this corset ruffled dress
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
A little bling for a beach party does no harm, and Aamna Sharif looks gorgeous here
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna oozes oomph in this ruched pink off-shoulder bodycon dress with wedges and a hat
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
A halter neck top with denim shorts is the go-to choice for a beach holiday
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna throws sass in this black crop top and shorts, paired with white shoes and stylish ponytail
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Dressed in this lilac beach wear, Aamna Sharif looks like a mermaid here
