Aamna Sharif slays in fancy beach wears

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Aamna Sharif slays in this multicolour coordinates and matching headband

Trendy co-ords 

The beige lace top paired with black shorts is a must-have for your next beach vacation

Beige Babe

Aamna soaks in the salty breeze and sun in this classy attire

Island Girl 

Aamna gives a glimpse of her ‘sandy toes and sunkissed nose’

Breezy vibe 

The Kahiin Toh Hoga actress’ short blue dress is a perfect pick for a day by the beach

Eyes on me 

Aamna Sharif slays in this corset ruffled dress 

Paint me pink 

A little bling for a beach party does no harm, and Aamna Sharif looks gorgeous here

Bling it on 

Aamna oozes oomph in this ruched pink off-shoulder bodycon dress with wedges and a hat

The ‘back’ story

A halter neck top with denim shorts is the go-to choice for a beach holiday

Back to basics

Aamna throws sass in this black crop top and shorts, paired with white shoes and stylish ponytail

Boss woman

Dressed in this lilac beach wear, Aamna Sharif looks like a mermaid here

Mermaid 

