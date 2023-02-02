Heading 3

Aamna Sharif's sizzling beach photos

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif looks sizzling in a purple mesh style bikini set

Mesh style bikini

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif is offering beachy vibes in a crochet halter-neck co-ords and sea shell jewellery

Sizzling in crochet

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

Fashionista

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame has our eyes hooked onto her

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

The Hongey Judaa Na Hum actress looks like a star in the pink floral print bikini with a shrug

Floral bikini

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif is sitting on the beach wearing a lace bralette and denim shorts while enjoying the warm sunlight

Sitting on beach

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif gives beach fashion goals as she flaunted her toned body in a neon bikini set

Neon bikini

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

We are truly stunned by the dazzling beach look of Aamna Sharif in pink sports bra and denim shorts complete with net cover up

Could she look any hotter?

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif looks fabulous and chic in floral slit dress with sunglasses and hat

Covered in sand

Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram

The Kahiin to Hoga fame is a visual treat in a multicolor co-ord set with matching bandana and sunglasses

Splash of colors

