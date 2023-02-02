Aamna Sharif's sizzling beach photos
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif looks sizzling in a purple mesh style bikini set
Mesh style bikini
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif is offering beachy vibes in a crochet halter-neck co-ords and sea shell jewellery
Sizzling in crochet
Exciting quiz on Rupali Ganguly
Shweta Tiwari in denim outfits
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
Fashionista
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame has our eyes hooked onto her
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
The Hongey Judaa Na Hum actress looks like a star in the pink floral print bikini with a shrug
Floral bikini
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif is sitting on the beach wearing a lace bralette and denim shorts while enjoying the warm sunlight
Sitting on beach
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif gives beach fashion goals as she flaunted her toned body in a neon bikini set
Neon bikini
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
We are truly stunned by the dazzling beach look of Aamna Sharif in pink sports bra and denim shorts complete with net cover up
Could she look any hotter?
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif looks fabulous and chic in floral slit dress with sunglasses and hat
Covered in sand
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
The Kahiin to Hoga fame is a visual treat in a multicolor co-ord set with matching bandana and sunglasses
Splash of colors
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.