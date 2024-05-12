Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 12, 2024
Aamna Sharif’s Style Statement
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
Aamna donned a pink corset top and paired it alongside a pleated skirt; making up for a chic look!
#1
The telly actor red polka dot short dress is a perfect casual fit. Her bangs hairstyle enhanced the look
#2
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
She donned a Cherry red regal lehenga that made her look elegant and ethereal; complementing her look with stunning Indian jewelry
#3
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
A stunning green emerald-hued readymade saree is a great choice for a quick yet sophisticated fit!
#4
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
Sharif looked elegance personified in this royal white saree that was simple yet graceful
#5
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
The Kahiin Toh Hoga Actress donned a lavender mermaid gown that was off-shoulder; the body hugging silhouette highlighted her curves perfectly
#6
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
#7
Aamna looked classy in this strapless black velvet shirt dress with minimal white detailing on the edges; she gave a coquette touch to her look by donning a bow hairstyle
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
The television star’s yellow lehenga is a stunning ensemble to pick for the wedding season
#8
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
The Aadha Ishq actress’ beige full length dress is a perfect casual fit; it was adorned with a zip detailing that gave it a slit-look and paired with ankle length boots
#9
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
Aamna looked super cute in this soft pink short dress; she complimented her look with a matching handbag and white heels
#10
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial
Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial