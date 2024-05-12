Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 12, 2024

Aamna Sharif’s Style Statement 

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

Aamna donned a pink corset top and paired it alongside a pleated skirt; making up for a chic look! 

#1

The telly actor red polka dot short dress is a perfect casual fit. Her bangs hairstyle enhanced the look

#2

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

She donned a Cherry red regal lehenga that made her look elegant and ethereal; complementing her look with stunning Indian jewelry 

#3

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

A stunning green emerald-hued readymade saree is a great choice for a quick yet sophisticated fit! 

#4

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

Sharif looked elegance personified in this royal white saree that was simple yet graceful 

#5

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

The Kahiin Toh Hoga Actress donned a lavender mermaid gown that was off-shoulder; the body hugging silhouette highlighted her curves perfectly 

#6

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

#7

Aamna looked classy in this strapless black velvet shirt dress with minimal white detailing on the edges; she gave a coquette touch to her look by donning a bow hairstyle

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

The television star’s yellow lehenga is a stunning ensemble to pick for the wedding season 

#8

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

The Aadha Ishq actress’ beige full length dress is a perfect casual fit; it was adorned with a zip detailing that gave it a slit-look and paired with ankle length boots 

#9

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

Aamna looked super cute in this soft pink short dress; she complimented her look with a matching handbag and white heels 

#10

Image - Instagram@aamnasharifofficial 

