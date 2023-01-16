Abhishek and Aishwarya's wardrobe
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
Both are looking adorable as they walk hand in hand
Power couple
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple looks best in their casual wear
Aura
Alia Bhatt’s prettiest hairdos
Best dresses
from Anushka Sharma’s closet
Image: Pinkvilla
Both are twinning in white colour ethnic wear
Twinning
Image: Pinkvilla
They have just raised the style bar of parents
Cool parents
Image: Pinkvilla
Both always make it point to twin and leave an impression on fans
Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Both are wearing a pink colour outfit and looking adorable
Pink love
Image: Pinkvilla
Both cutely pose for the camera in their best outfit
Love in the air
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple opted for an off white wear as they pose for shutterbugs
Elegance
Image: Pinkvilla
Both know how to make head turns with their fashion choices
Statement
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.