Abhishek and Aishwarya's wardrobe

JAN 16, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Both are looking adorable as they walk hand in hand

 Power couple

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple looks best in their casual wear

Aura

Image: Pinkvilla

Both are twinning in white colour ethnic wear

Twinning

Image: Pinkvilla

They have just raised the style bar of parents 

Cool parents

Image: Pinkvilla

Both always make it point to twin and leave an impression on fans

 Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

Both are wearing a pink colour outfit and looking adorable

Pink love

Image: Pinkvilla

Both cutely pose for the camera in their best outfit

Love in the air

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple opted for an off white wear as they pose for shutterbugs

Elegance

Image: Pinkvilla

Both know how to make head turns with their fashion choices

Statement

