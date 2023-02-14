Heading 3

 Akriti Anand

Entertainment

FEB 14, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan’s family moments

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram 

The actor likes to share pictures from treasure trunk just like this one in which he is seen posing with little Navya

One with Navya

Abhishek is seen with Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya celebrating Holi 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Perfect family

Katrina Kaif’s natural makeup looks

Bhumi Pednekar’s sensuous style

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Both Abhishek and Aishwarya make a lovely couple in this beautiful picture

Beautiful couple

The caption says it all. It is indeed a memory to cherish. Abhishek is posing with his parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Memory

Jaya Bachchan is all smiles as she is posing with little Abhishek 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Mother and Son

The actor has often revealed that his wife and daughter are his power

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Power

The bond is beautiful and it is so much visible in the picture

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Father and daughter

Abhishek and Shweta share a very strong bond

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Cool sibling

In this adorable picture, Abhishek and Aishwarya are giving us major couple goals

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Couple goals

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here